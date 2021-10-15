Grace for the Day: God didn’t need to create such a big universe

Since there has been no tangible evidence that life exists on other planets, let’s assume for now that the earth is the only world in the universe that contains human beings. To be more specific for this consideration, let’s assume that the earth is the only planet in the universe that contains beings with souls (an eternal part of their being). Our planet is teeming with life, but only humans have souls.
Why would God create a universe, when all we really need is a planet, or at most a solar system? Why nine planets in our solar system (okay eight, since Pluto got demoted) when they seem to fulfill no direct purpose in our lives? Why are there galaxies that we will never live long enough to visit and why fill the sky with billions of stars when all they seem to do is twinkle for our pleasure at night? These questions originate from the same incorrect premise. They all look at the universe from the perspective of earth-bound mortals.
Paul wrote in Romans that all people know that there is a God because “since the creation of the world His invisible attributes, His eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly seen, being understood through what has been made, so that they are without excuse” (1:20). Paul taught that evidence of God can be seen all around us.
One of the two qualities about God that we can know merely from observing the world is his “eternal power.” God created an infinite universe to demonstrate his nature, that he is infinite. A finite being cannot create an infinite universe, because the creator must be greater than the creation. That infinite greatness is demonstrated in even greater detail when we understand that God created using no raw materials. God created the universe ex nihilo (out of nothing). Genesis teaches us that God created by merely speaking things into existence. When you and I create, we gather raw ingredients and we join them or form them into something new. We do not actually create, we reformulate. With no raw materials we cannot make anything.
God, existing in eternity, spoke everything in the universe into existence. That the universe is infinite is a reflection of his majesty and “infinite power.” The universe glorifies him, not us.
When David wrote that “the heavens are telling of the glory of God; and their expanse is declaring the work of His hands” (Ps. 19:1), he didn’t even know about things in space that cannot be seen with the naked eye. There was no Hubbell telescope to show him limitless solar systems and stars that make our sun look small. Yet modern space-exploration technology has only expanded our understanding of the wonders of this universe and thus the eternal power of the God who spoke it into existence through mere words.
Paul stated that all people know these truths in their hearts but that many suppress the truth with their minds. That is why when they stand before God they will have no excuse and why pleading ignorance will not work. That is also why David wrote that “the fool has said in his heart ‘There is no God’” (Ps. 14:1). It is with great difficulty that we try to understand a universe with no limits, but God created it so that we would have a physical example of his very nature: eternal and infinite. We do not have to imagine how great a God would be that could create an infinite universe, because with each discovery our wonder is multiplied. Greater still is the wonder of one who could create such a universe not to glorify us, but to point us to him.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist.
