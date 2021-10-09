Grace for the Day: God does nothing impulsively

God doesn’t use social media. We should be eternally grateful.
Social media has many benefits. It connects people immediately and globally. It is a tremendous platform for sharing just about anything: words, pictures, and videos to an audience of almost limitless size. Things of great power require great responsibility in their use.
Social media also has many detriments. Some of its strengths are its weaknesses. Immediacy is one of those. We have all sent a text or a tweet to someone and waited whole minutes for a response. If we don’t receive an immediate response we feel ignored or devalued. When confronted with a stimulus we have the choice of reacting or responding. Reacting is immediate and while convenient for the recipient, it does not always present us in the best light.
We have all been guilty of wishing we could reach out into the web and retrieve a message that we sent without the necessary thought and editing. Emotions don’t receive the processing that thoughts do, so immediate responses are often emotion-based. It is our emotions that tend to get us into trouble with others, often stimulating an emotional reaction from them in return. That easily creates an escalating cycle of negativity.
Back in the days when I used to shop at malls, I would park my car some distance from the entrance and leave my credit card in the car. As I was shopping I would sometimes be tempted by an impulse buy that appeared to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but which I had not anticipated. I would then have to decide whether or not the deal was worth the trip to my car and back, in order to retrieve my credit card. Now my rule was, if I did go to the car and retrieve my credit card, then I would immediately return it to the car after making the purchase. So I would make a round trip to get the card and a round trip to return the card before I could continue with my further shopping.
If I found another must-have bargain, then the process of getting the card would repeat. The trip to the car gave me plenty of time to either talk myself out of the purchase, or to at least make the purchase decision with a cooler head. It shielded me from buyer’s remorse and it also curtailed a lot of impulse buys that could wreck the budget. That walking back and forth to the car also gave me exercise, a win-win.
God does not do anything impulsively. In fact, he is so patient in his response to human rebellion and sin that he is considered slack by those who do not understand him. Scripture says that folks mock him and do not believe that he is really returning to the earth someday because it has been so long since he created the world. He is not slack, he is patient and forbearing. God held off flooding the earth and destroying all life until “every intent of the thoughts of their hearts was only evil continually” (Genesis 6:5).
The reason that he is patient is because he is “not willing that any should perish but that all should come to repentance.” When you send a message to God or in the presence of God, whether spoken, acted, written, or thought for which you might be ashamed if he knew you did so (he already knows), then you should be glad he does not send you an immediate cryptic message that cancels you. He is patient and waiting for you to take it back (repent) and he will erase it. He gives you your whole lifetime to make it right with him, because he is waiting to help you overcome your impetuousness, your immaturity, your self-absorption, or your simply ill-conceived thoughts or actions.
He is not willing for you to perish, so he is waiting patiently for you to “apologize” (repent). He just wants you to come home to him, soon, and he will leave a light in the window to mark your path.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist.
