The average number of hairs on a human head is about 100,000. Did you know that number varies based on hair color? Blondes have an average of 150,000 hairs, while the average redhead has 90,000. Those with black or brown hair average 100,000 to 110,000 hairs. These numbers are presented as averages, because there is an obviously broad variation of the amount of hairs on any given head. Have you ever thought to count yours? How would you even go about it? The average person sheds anywhere from 50 to 100 head hairs per day, so even if you counted every hair, you would not know the exact tally the next day.
God knows the exact number of hairs on your head. In fact, the hairs on your head are all numbered (Matt. 10:30). It is not just an aggregate number that God knows; he knows which number each individual hair represents. That means that when you lose a particular hair, God know which one it was. If you shed 50 hairs in a day, he knows which hairs fell out and which ones still remain. So yesterday, you may have lost hairs number 50; 478; 10,099; and 78,391, among others.
I have no idea how many hairs are on my head, even though I have been carrying them around for many years. There is no possible way I can keep up with the number from day to day. Something that is such a part of me, which I tend to every day, evades my understanding and enumeration.
How many heads of hair has God numbered? Almost 8 billion heads of hair are actively growing today. That is over 800 trillion hairs numbered. He is able to keep up with where each of these hairs ends its day. God used this very common yet unknown fact to illustrate that he is a God of details. We normally consider God in the macro, how he rules over nations and humanity as a whole. We don’t expect those who rule over masses to have much knowledge of individuals. The numbers are just too vast. If they do possess rudimentary knowledge of a great many individuals, we would expect that knowledge to also be significant. Why waste your time on useless information? Why would God number every hair? It is pointless information isn’t it?
If God knows trivia about us in the micro, then his capacity to know us in the macro is unlimited. He knows your platelet count and your O2 level at all times. He knows every dream you have, the level of your hope, each fear you wrestle or have ever wrestled, and each unrealized goal. He knows every one of your sins and your weaknesses. He does not need you to reveal them to him; he needs you to self-acknowledge them in his presence.
There is no need to play games of believing you can deny them if you don’t bring them up, because he is merely waiting on you to confess them so he can help you go to work on them. There can be no shame in revelation since he already knows. The shame is in the sin, not in its revelation. He already knows you are ashamed. He cannot help you with what you refuse to face, even though it is staring him in the face.
God takes care of the lilies of the field and no sparrow falls from its nest outside his oversight. If he knows what every sparrow is up to, how much more is he involved in the lives of each member of his crowning achievement of creation, including you. Why would he number every hair on your head? He never uses that information. Rather than sharing that number with us he merely shares that he knows the number. He expended the time and energy to number those hairs. Not one falls out that he does not know about. I think he wants you to be amazed at how well he knows you. I think he wants you to trust that the God of love (agape) has your best interest at heart!
