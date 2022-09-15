Grace for the day: God’s people delight in the law

Why would anyone other than a lawyer meditate on law? Is there anything that leaves one colder than interpreting commandments? Has not doctrine become a negative concept?
The book of Psalms begins with a statement of blessing for those who “delight in the law of the Lord,” and who “meditate in the law day and night” (Psalm 1:2). The Psalms are a part of the scriptures that the Jews called “Writings” and Christians refer to as “Wisdom Literature” or “Poetry.” Many Christians consider the Psalms to be their favorite and most inspirational book of the so-called Old Testament.
However, in its introduction, the psalmist reveals that the law constitutes his favorite writings. The first five books of scripture (Pentateuch) are called the books of law. These books contain the laws of Judaism as well as much narrative covering the creation of the world and the development of the nation of Israel. Please note that the author did not extend a blessing to one who delights in the Bible, the Word, the Tanakh, or scripture. His specific focus of delight and meditation is on the law.
The scripture could be expressed this way: “Blessed is the man who delights in the commandments (doctrines, teachings) of the Lord,” and who “meditates on the commandments (doctrines, teachings) of the law day and night.” “Day and night” demonstrates incredible tenacity to study and “delight” exposes the attitude of the one who receives the goodness that comes from its blessings: he will be “like a tree firmly planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in its season and its leaf does not whither; and in whatever he does, he prospers” (1:3).
Blessed is the man who meditates on, say Leviticus, day and night and delights in doing so. Many folks who determine to read the Bible in a year halt in Leviticus. From the dimensions and building materials of the Tabernacle to commandments concerning what to do when a man harms his neighbor’s possession, folks often find the reading of the book to be pedantic and boring. It is like trying to read legalese. Laws are good and necessary, but who wants to meditate on them day and night? Would that not create a legalist or a judgmental black-and-white-thinker?
Commandments and doctrine have received a bad rap in a culture that is oriented toward “coloring outside the lines.” The psalmist promises that one who delights in meditating on the law will be fruitful and successful in whatever he does. That results from not from being a great lawyer, but in utilizing the law as a vehicle to know the mind of God. Commandments do not describe what God likes and dislikes, they describe who he is. They describe what love looks like. Love does not lie, cheat, or steal, because those harm others.
Because we love God, we want to please him, yet because we are fallen (sinful) we do not know how to properly do so unless he instructs us. Consider law to be a description of the holiness of God, and thus the currency of love expressions to him. As Jesus stated, “If you love me, you will keep my commandments.” Stated another way, “If you love me, you genuinely want to make me happy, so you will speak and act in ways that you intend to bring me pleasure. I will show you what love looks like to me.”
Just as a man must learn how to show love to a woman in a way that she perceives love, so we must learn what love looks like to deity. It is deeply associated with holiness. God receives our attempts to model his holiness (what law describes) as an expression of our love for him.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.