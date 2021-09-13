Grace for the Day: God should just make himself visible

There was a time in which I did not believe in God. Somewhere in my junior high days I began to harbor increasingly serious doubts. If God were truly all powerful, all caring, and all knowing, then he could very easily make known, once and for all, that he exists. He should just show himself. If he didn’t want to do that he should speak in a real voice that everyone on earth could hear and many, many more people would believe.
Why the cloak and mirrors? Why the hiding and avoiding? So many people have doubts like I did, and he could have cleared them up quite easily and quickly. Just DO something! He had sent the Bible, but even that was written by inspired humans, and it does not even have a forward written by him, to make it clear that he wrote it instead of a bunch of ambitious men who might have been using religion for their own glory. Why didn’t he show up at Auschwitz and stop the Holocaust of his people (Jews) and at the same time show the world who is really in control? Why is he so frustratingly silent?
In my days of agnosticism, every solution I could invent for how God could handle his credibility problem was based on a physical manifestation of himself. That would require that he appeal to us through our senses, the way we normally verify reality: by seeing it, hearing it, tasting it, etc. God is spirit and is not physical, so he could only present a manifestation of himself. It would be a physical projection of a spiritual God.
Humans tend to worship physical manifestations of things and make them into idols. Even though a physical manifestation of God would not really be him, the manifestation would be worshipped. God’s physical representation of himself would actually become an idol of him. That is what every idol worshipper does: worships a physical representation of a god he doesn’t even know exists. The Jews once took the Ark of the Covenant into battle with them because it contained the mercy seat on its lid, which represented where God sat as he dwelt among them. They thought that if they took the physical manifestation of God into battle they would win. God proved a point. They lost. Any representation of God that can be discerned by human senses (touch, smell, sight, etc.) does him an incredible disservice because it cannot come anywhere near presenting his majesty and glory, but that would be the image that people would cling to. That is what they would idolize.
Scripture teaches: And without faith it is impossible to please Him, for he who comes to God must believe that He is, and that He is a rewarder of those who seek Him (Heb 11:6). It also teaches that “we walk by faith and not by sight” (senses, 2 Cor 5:7). Your imagination can create things that your senses could never experience, because it is not limited by sensory experience, nor is your imagination limited by space, time, gravity and all the other physical constraints. You can imagine heaven, but it cannot be created in a physical plain, so it cannot be seen with physical eyes. Faith is much closer to imagination than it is to sensory experiences and I am convinced God gave us the ability to envision what cannot yet be seen as the basis for developing faith. That is why children have no problem believing in magic and fairy tales, because their imaginations are so vibrant. The fairy tales and unicorns fade with childhood, as the imagination of a child transforms into the faith of a believer.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist.
