Grace for the Day: God should not have created us

When a baby is born there is a smile on the face of God and a tear that runs from his eye. Each new child is a reaffirmation that life is good and worth living. A baby’s face brings joy to everyone who beholds it. Each child is the renewal of the circle of life, and the assurance that life and humankind will and should continue.
There is a tear in the eye of God because every one of these children will someday choose to leave him. Just as Adam and Eve chose to go their own way with the fruit of the tree of knowledge of good and evil, we all eventually eat the fruit of that tree. As Paul wrote: “all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God,” and “there is none righteous, no not one.”
Please understand that on the day you were born, God shed a tear for you, because he knew the day was coming that you would forsake him, your creator, your owner. He could have never created you and spared himself the pain, because you would never have known. He could have stopped the conception of children he knew would one day forsake him and never return, in the only conceivable justification for aborting a child’s right to life. They would never know, and he would never suffer.
If you knew beforehand that your child would grow up to forsake you, reject her upbringing and pursue self-destructive behaviors that impacted your whole family repeatedly, would you reconsider conceiving that child. No one can hurt you worse than your own child. Because they are connected to us, we cannot simply terminate the relationship like we can with other destructive people, but we could surely practice prevention by not putting them and ourselves in the situation.
Why did God go through with creation, knowing that each child would leave him and that very few (a “remnant”) would return. Jesus taught that few (minority) will find the straight and narrow road to salvation, and many (majority) would find the wide road that leads to destruction. If it is a percentage game, God loses and so do most of us. Through his foreknowledge (his ability to know the future) God could play out creation scenarios in his head as a kind of creation simulation. Since he could have done it all in his head and seen the outcome, why did he go through with the actual creation? Would he have not fared better if he had held endless creation scenarios in his head and never actually created? Yes, he would have. From our perspective, he should not have created us.
Creation was an act of love. Love demands an object to love. If there is no object on which to shower love, then love lies dormant, unexpressed. One could then argue whether dormant love is love at all, or merely the theoretical potential to love. If I have no one to love, it matters not how loving I would be because I am not practicing love. Isolated on an island, I cannot practice love. Creating an object to love on the condition that that object love in return is not loving, it is controlling. “Yes people” (folks who feel they can only agree with the one in power) do not love, they fear for their lives.
If God had decided to not create us because of our abandonment of him, he would have been better off (a less painful existence), but he could not then practice love, since love demands an object. Because he is love, God created humans with the capacity to love, as well. We could return his love and share a mutual relationship, or we could reject his love and decide to love something other than the giver and the essence of love. Love, in its purest form is not shared, it is given. The noblest form of love is unrequited love, someone who loves for the sheer joy of loving, with nothing expected in return.
