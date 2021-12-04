Grace for the Day: God should prevent evil

The case is easy to make: If you walked past an alley in which one person was holding the other at gunpoint with the intent to kill him, you become part of the drama just by being there. For the sake of argument let’s say that you knew of the intent to murder (maybe because of verbal threats) and that you had the ability to stop it (maybe you are an MMA fighter or a karate black belt). In that case, would not all agree that you would have a moral responsibility to intervene?
So let’s change the scenario just a bit: same perpetrator, same potential victim, but God is in the alley instead of you. Because he has knowledge of both persons’ intents (he is all-knowing) and because he most certainly can intervene (he is omnipotent), then God is subject to the same moral responsibility that we would expect of you. If he does not know what is going on or if he is incapable of intervening, then he is, by definition, not God. If he acts immorally, then he cannot be God. By this line of reasoning, since people do murder others in alleys where an omnipotent God dwells, God can either not stop it from taking place or he chooses not to stop it. If he cannot stop it he is powerless, and if he will not stop it he is immoral. Therefore, there is either no one there (no God) or whoever/whatever is there cannot be God.
What if God did intervene? There are several ways God could intervene: (1) interrupt the thought processes of the perpetrator so that he is not able to think through the process of aiming the gun and pulling the trigger, (2) interrupting the muscle response to brain commands so that person cannot physically fire the gun, (3) cause the gun to misfire, or (4) cause the bullet to become non-lethal (turn it into a marshmallow). Murder is not the only evil that people do so in order to be consistently moral, God would need to prevent any evil (harm) that a human might conceive to perpetrate on another human.
No wait, we need to include animals too, since animals can be treated cruelly (immorally) too. Should he also prevent evil perpetrated on other living beings like tomatoes or corn? If you could never commit evil toward creation (cheat, lie, gossip, bully, etc.) then you could only do good. I you could only do good, then you would be forced to live God’s way. After all, he established law and morality. The cost, the unintended consequence of God intervening in human decision-making is the loss of free will and choice. We then must serve God because he would stop us from doing anything that violated his will. That is not love, it is dictatorship.
While this reasoning may seem logical, of what help is it to the victim in the alley? The problem emanates not from the definition or actions of God, but from the perceptions of man. God created mankind to live forever. Sin brought death and banishment from the Garden of Eden. God then sent his son to restore eternal life. Through Christ we get back to the original relationship of man and God forever. Somewhere within that forever relationship man will make the transition from physical life into eternal spiritual life. To God, death is a transition, not an end. Death is simply a doorway through which we move from sphere to sphere. It is a sometimes painful transition because sin brought with it is a painful curse of sorts. But sin cannot ultimately win if we are in Christ Jesus, because that would be a spiritual death. Whether you are 9 or 99 years old when you make the transition, you should not focus on when you enter the door, but THAT you enter the door.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.