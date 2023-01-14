Grace for the Day: 'God, this shouldn’t happen to me!'

Why does one Christian suffer and the next one prosper? Does God treat Christians differently or allow them to be treated differently by the world or by Satan? Does God show favoritism? It would make sense to believe that God would treat each Christian the same as every other. Scripture teaches that God shows no partiality (Romans 2:11). However, even as parents love each of their children equally, they treat them differently because the needs of the children are different. God does not treat each child equally for a different reason. Consider the difference between how two apostles, James and Peter were treated.
Now about that time, Herod the king laid hands on some who belonged to the church, in order to mistreat them. 2 And he had James the brother of John put to death with a sword. 3 And when he saw that it pleased the Jews, he proceeded to arrest Peter also. Now it was during the days of Unleavened Bread (Acts 12:1-4).
Herod had killed James, and because that was popular with the Jews, he then arrested Peter and waited until the festival passed to have him killed. God performed an amazing intervention and sent an angel to escort Peter out of prison. Why did he get a miraculous rescue and the cousin of Jesus got killed?
Paul addressed this difference in treatment in the Book of Romans. In chapter nine he describes our relationship with God using the metaphor of a potter using clay to make vessels for the potter’s various uses. Paul teaches that because God is sovereign, he can make pots to share any duty he desires, and any given pot does not have the right to question that sovereignty of the potter in how it was made.
This is a matter of looking at our lives from the perspective of what we want to do and where we want to go, versus what God wants us to do and where he wants us to go. Since we are slaves and bond-servants to God we are totally at his bidding. The servant lives to bring glory to the master. We Americans do not make very good servants and slaves because we resent the notions. We love freedom and autonomy. We love to be captain of our fate and master of our souls; therefore we question the sovereignty of God openly. We look at our lives through our eyes, not the master’s eyes.
Please understand that Peter was rescued from prison to continue to live a life of “suffering for the name” of Jesus (Acts 5:41). James was rescued by God from this life and taken to glory. Who really received the preferential treatment? As Paul stated, “for me to live is Christ and to die is gain” (Phil. 1:21). Peter continued to live Christ and James gained.
It is through the eyes of faith that we are able to see things from the perspective of a sovereign God. A carnal man wants to live forever on this fallen earth. The spiritual man of faith wants to go be with the Lord just as soon as his work on earth is done. He knows this world is not his home. Our perspective that Peter was treated better than James comes from a carnal view of what better means: living here rather than living there. The first one is hardship and suffering; the latter is our destiny . . . which we only understand by faith.
When you find yourself wanting to ask, “Why me?” consider changing the question to “What would you have me do in this present state?" or “How can I glorify you in my present state?” That after all, is our purpose on this earth in whatever state we find ourselves. From Peter, the one left behind: “Thank you Lord, for finding us worthy to (continue to) suffer for the name of Jesus!”
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
