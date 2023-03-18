Grace for the Day: High price of drama

Folks are attracted to pain and suffering because we have been designed by God (in his image) to possess compassion and mercy. The pain and suffering of others stirs in us deep feelings of concern and the need for care. If we did not have such yearnings, the world would be filled with sociopaths who have no capacity for empathy.
We are surrounded by pain and suffering as is reported constantly in the news. Besides the suffering that finds us, actually or vicariously, we seek out additional suffering to further stimulate our deep feelings of empathy. We seek out this suffering as entertainment. Drama, simply stated, is bad news. Whether they are soap operas, true crime mysteries, reality TV, sports, or even cooking shows, what makes them entertaining is the drama that involves human pain and suffering (the agony of defeat).
While drama appeals to our compassion and empathy, it also increases our anxiety and fear. The very point of empathy is being able to feel another’s pain, to put yourself in their shoes. When you repeatedly put yourself in suffering people’s shoes, you take on vicarious suffering. The subconscious responds to your senses. It is not able to differentiate whether what you are seeing is real or a performance, it just responds to the visual input as a threat.
The greater your empathy the more you can relate to the suffering of characters in a horror movie. You experience the same visceral reactions as the actors. As you watch the movie your heart rate increases, you breathe faster, you are on edge (adrenalized), and you jump in your seat with a fight/flight reaction to a knife-wielding killer. Your body responds that way because of your empathy, in which your subconscious does not know that you are not in danger. That increase in anxiety and adrenaline will subsequently lead to the need for some degree of “cool down” in which your processes slow down to compensate for the state of emergency (anxiety) that you experienced in the movie. Your body releases depressive chemicals to slow you down.
Immersion in drama can lead to depression and fear. When a murder occurs in a small town, folks lock their doors. They are afraid. They feel powerless. The more drama one encounters, the greater the loss of a sense of control and the greater the opportunity for depression. Vicarious suffering via empathy leads to vicarious anger, and the growing sense of injustice. When anger discovers no source on which to unload anger, the anger must be carried by the vicarious victim.
Anger carried (internalized) morphs into depression. The more drama you seek, the more depression you are inviting. A continuously depressed state leads to hopelessness and bitterness. It could very well be that at least some of the increase in modern societal anxiety and depression is due to being surrounded with drama (suffering) in our news, our entertainment, and even our social media exposure. It’s everywhere.
To find relief we must actively seek ways to limit or curtail our exposure to tragedy and suffering (especially the artificial drama of entertainment). We can then do what Paul recommended for good mental health: "Finally, brethren, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is of good repute, if there is any excellence and if anything worthy of praise, let your mind dwell on these things" (Phil 4:8-9).
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
