Grace for the Day: Human ambition

It is exceedingly difficult for God to find folks who will listen to him. It is even more difficult for him to find someone who will seek his will. More difficult still is to find someone who will look at life through his eyes.
That is what it means to possess the “mind of God.” The spiritual man makes judgments about all things, but he himself is not subject to any man's judgment: 16 "For who has known the mind of the Lord that he may instruct him?" But we have the mind of Christ (1 Cor 2:15-16). The mind of God interprets everything experienced primarily from the perspective of how God would perceive it. If someone offends you, you could either respond through your mind and seek vengeance, or you could respond through the mind (perspective) of God and offer grace and forgiveness. The mind with which you choose to respond to that person determines which mind is your primary orientation.
Since infancy we have seen the world through our wants and needs. To please God, we must come to know his mind (will for us) through the Word, or more specifically through Christ Jesus, who is the Word and the representation of his mind. The challenge here is that although most 8-year-olds, who have been grounded in the Word, can correctly explain what should or should not be done in any circumstance, we all fall short. Why? Consider the prototypical example.
When the serpent tempted Eve with the fruit of the one tree she was not allowed to eat, she repeated back to him exactly what God had commanded and warned. When she saw that the fruit of the tree was good for food and pleasing to the eye, and desirable for gaining wisdom, she took some and ate it (Gen. 3:6).
Eve, like all of us, had ambition. She wanted to be more, to do more, to overcome any limitation. When David had an affair with Bathsheba, he wanted more. When Solomon introduced idolatry into Judah, he wanted more. When Peter denied Christ, he felt that he was trapped and powerless, that he needed more power, or for the attention to be directed away from him.
Why is God’s will for us not enough? Why was every other fruit-yielding tree in the Garden not enough? When Solomon received wisdom directly from God, more than anyone before or after him received, why was it not enough? Why did he have to chase everything under the sun to try to have more? Wasn’t more than anyone else possessed enough? Wasn’t the amount of wisdom given by God enough? He, like you and me, was ambitious. That is why contentment must be learned. It does not come naturally to us.
How does God feel when we sing "You Are My All in All" and "Have Thine Own Way" during worship assemblies, knowing that we may be sincere but that we will not follow through? Do we consider the words that we sing to be a pledge about how we will live? Like the bondservant or the slave, a true disciple lives by the motto I am Mine no More. A bond servant, one who has willfully sold self into bondage to another, gives up every right to orient thoughts toward the self: each thought and each motive beneath his control.
As you yearn for the Mind of God, to hunger and thirst after righteousness, his ways and perspectives begin to slowly make more sense to you. Eventually, you will see life, the world, and even death through his eyes and you will see the beauty in all of them. You will have achieved the Mind of God. Just know that when you lose your ambition that you will be out of step with the world, having left its perspective, and you will be at the very least punished for not accepting the cultural narrative of I am captain of my fate and master of my soul. You will also understand and accept that it must be that way.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
