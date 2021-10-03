Grace for the Day: If she only knew me

Since spring I have been trying to establish a relationship with a bunny that frequents our backyard. For weeks I have been leaving her carrots on the patio. Although she is free to roam throughout the neighborhood, she can be found on our patio every morning just after daybreak enjoying breakfast. She might reappear several times during the day or she might not, but daily just before dusk she returns to our patio for a snack before bedtime.
Over time I placed the carrots closer and closer to the back door. Eventually, I was able to stand behind our glass storm door, about three feet away from her food and watch her eat. She would watch me watching her eat. I named her Josephine in honor of Peter Rabbit’s mom. My goal is to join her on the back patio for some fellowship over her meal, however if I even touch the door latch she scurries off.
When she is in the yard, some 20 to 30 feet away from the house, she will not run when I open the back door to put out some food. She does get very still, however, which is a rabbit’s first line of defense when she feels frightened by prey. To a rabbit, just about every other creature is a predator. I understand her trepidation. She does not know that I mean her no harm. To her, I am frightening and dangerous. If she only knew me.
Trying to establish a relationship with a wild march hare must be what it seems like to God as he reaches out to humans. So many are afraid of God or angry at him for all manner of sufferings that they experience, brought on by others. How do you trust anyone when surrounded by human predators that seem to only want to use or abuse you? Like Josephine, many folks cannot even enjoy a peaceful meal because of concern for what might happen in the next moment. How do I let her know that I mean her no harm? How do I get her to understand that I have an unlimited amount of fresh fruits and vegetables that I would love to share with her, freely, with no strings attached? She has watched me put the food out. Does she believe it is a trap? That I ultimately mean her harm? I would understand if she did because everything in life is dangerous to a bunny. Why would this human on the end of the street care about her or try to make her foraging for food easier and more pleasant?
Probably one of the first rules of being a rabbit is to not trust humans because they hunt bunnies and run over rabbits in the road. Three of Josephine’s children were killed on the streets of the rural jungle where she must constantly be on the move. Only rarely have I seen her lying down, stretched out, in the warm grass of my yard. I do not want to make her a pet. I do not want to control her. I don’t want anything from her but to enjoy having her around. I just want to share with her the bounty of the life and home with which I have been blessed. Her peaceful moments are too few and too infrequent, while I watch behind glass unable to share more blessings with her. If she would only let me.
God offers more blessings than a suffering soul can fathom, but we fear him and run from him when he tries to move closer to our hearts. We place barriers before him, afraid to trust while giving up the hope that there can be tall, warm grass in which to find peace. I can’t speak rabbit, but God can speak salvation from suffering. He sent his son to remove the barrier between us and to make his home our home. He doesn’t want a pet. He doesn’t want to control you. He just seeks a loving relationship far from the anxiety of the predator and the dangers of the sinful road. He will always be there when you are ready to be fed. I hope you make it to the feast before winter comes.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.