Grace for the Day: In search of a true disciple

The terms “Christian” and “disciple” should be interchangeable. They are not. Christian has become such a watered-down word that its only meaning is to be quasi-associated with (Jesus) Christ. It is estimated that there are about 40,000 denominations in the world that consider themselves Christian.
“Christian” is used four times in the Testament, and it appears that this was a term used by the world to describe the followers of Christ. The word used by Jesus, Paul, and the early church to describe themselves was disciple. In the Great Commission, Jesus commanded his disciples to go into the world and make disciples. Disciple is used 241 times in scripture. It makes you wonder how the term used four times beat out the one used 241 times to become the main descriptor of the followers of Jesus. Did you know that disciples must fulfill certain qualifications? It would behoove us to consider those qualifications since Jesus established them himself. He certainly has the right to determine who are eligible to be called his followers.
There are Christian schools, Christian counseling, Christian music, and Christian day cares. The United States is described as a Christian nation. To call the United States Christian is to really dumb down the word, given our debauched culture. Rather, the United States is a country in which Christians live. In many Christian churches, the test of being a Christian is to have some sort of conversion experience and then to maintain a somewhat faithful attendance record (with the frequency associated with faithful being depleted over time). Consider how Jesus determines who are his disciples:
"Or suppose a king is about to go to war against another king. Will he not first sit down and consider whether he is able with ten thousand men to oppose the one coming against him with twenty thousand? 32 If he is not able, he will send a delegation while the other is still a long way off and will ask for terms of peace. 33 In the same way, any of you who does not give up everything he has cannot be my disciple (Luke 14:31-33).
The cost of being a disciple is everything you are and have. In fact, Jesus described the cost of discipleship in terms of going to war when you are outnumbered. The king must determine whether he will sacrifice many of his men and win, or surrender leaving his men to live but to become enslaved. Either way there is a heavy cost. To reject discipleship to Jesus is to forfeit one’s soul for all eternity. To seek discipleship is to pay a tremendous cost. The cost is everything.
Elsewhere (Luke 9:23), Jesus stated that if you are not willing to take up your cross daily, then you cannot be his disciple. The dignity of the cross for Jesus was that with it he bought our freedom from sin. The indignity of the cross for Jesus was that he had to carry it. We must likewise carry a heavy burden as disciples.
Discipleship has many benefits, but it comes with a heavy cost. Today, folks are trying to find a way to gain all the benefits of discipleship without having to bear any cost. Churches have played into this attitude by trying to grow the church through attracting people to its assemblies. Churches compete for adherents in a shrinking market, so they offer . . . better buildings, coffee houses, exciting assemblies, Mother’s Day Out, and on and on.
It is difficult, while attracting people, to discuss with them cost. They are not coming to give; they are coming to receive what you have advertised that you are offering. There is an adage: whatever you use to get them there, you must continue to use, or increase, to keep them there. Christianity is in decline because discipleship, and its cost, are not counted with seekers as the first step in the decision to follow Jesus.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
