Grace for the Day: Inconsistencies in the Bible

The Bible had no human editor. Written by some 40 authors over thousands of years, the consistency is simply incredible. There was no one who gave a final edit of the Bible before it was published. No person checked for spelling, grammatical, or consistency errors before it was sent to press. Folks had way too much respect for the holiness of the Holy Bible to consider making a change to the text. There was no one who tried to make all of the various accounts given by numerous writers match in every detail.
The Bible must stand or fall as a collected group of 66 books, each written independently of the others. Imagine choosing any 40 people and tasking them with writing independently about any single subject you chose. How much disagreement or inconsistency would you expect to find? Now imagine 40 writers from various centuries, from various places in the world, using varied languages, writing about the most important and complex issues such as the meaning of life, life after death, morality, history of mankind, etc. The chance of any level of coherence is infinitesimal.
The Bible has been challenged by those who report that they have discovered inconsistencies in it. Many books have been written to refute these charges and to demonstrate that the fault is not in the text but in the interpreter. We will leave that discussion to those ablest of biblical defenders. Let’s consider how God might use apparent inconsistencies as a tool.
Jesus often taught in parables (metaphoric stories) for various reasons. One reason for parables was to weed people out. And the disciples came and said to Him, "Why do you speak to them in parables?" "I speak to them in parables; because while seeing they do not see, and while hearing they do not hear, nor do they understand” (Matt 13:10, 13).
As the context of that passage further explains, Jesus was not trying to prevent people from understanding him, he was merely trying to weed out the people who were not willing to invest the effort to be disciples (ones willing to die for him). As he taught later, If anyone wishes to come after Me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow Me. For whoever wishes to save his life shall lose it; but whoever loses his life for my sake shall find it (Matt 16:24-25).
This is a difficult concept for modern folks because in their attempts to fill their pews, many churches have dumbed down the notion of following Jesus until there is no cost at all to be paid. This is not what Jesus taught: He who loves father or mother more than me is not worthy of me; and he who loves son or daughter more than me is not worthy of me. And he who does not take his cross and follow after me is not worthy of me (Matt 10:37-38).
Anyone who will not investigate the so-called inconsistencies of the Bible will be weeded out. There are those who want to believe that the Bible is inconsistent so that they can throw it out and live their own sinful way. They do not have the intellectual honesty to put those claims to the test. As mentioned, there are a plethora of resources available to help them to do so.
But why should someone investigate such claims against the Bible? Because the Bible itself makes claims about heaven, hell, sin, salvation, and damnation that demand that it be investigated because if it is indeed true to its claims, our eternal destiny is at stake. That destiny is way too impactful (lake of fire?) to be ignored. So the claimed inconsistencies of the Bible are a test to see who will discount it without investigation and who will put those claims to the test because the implications of that choice are just too massive to ignore.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
