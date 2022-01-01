Grace for the Day: It is impossible to love too much

I have heard it so many times in therapy, “I guess I just love him too much.” No doubt you have heard that statement yourself. You may have uttered it. Have you noticed it is presented with an aura of victimization and regret? It sounds noble . . . to over-love someone. The notion suggests that love is like sugar or salt, a little is good, but too much will hurt you.
There can never be too much love. You can never love a person too much. You can, however, love a person in the wrong way. More correctly, one can treat a loved one with motives and emotions that do not come from love at all. No doubt at times each of us confuses his emotions, especially the deep ones. It is easy to attribute to love intentions or actions that come not from love but from fear. Permissiveness toward a child can be construed as love when it really comes from fear, usually a fear of loss of love or dependence. A wife who is emotionally or physically abused by her partner, to whom she continually returns, may say that she stays because she loves too much. She does not love herself enough to set the personal boundaries necessary to a secure relationship of mutual love and respect.
When you characterize yourself as loving too much, you romantically spin negative interactions in such a way that it undermines your ability to bring about improvement. You are nobly giving yourself permission to maintain a dire situation. If you love too much, then the solution would be to love less: “I should not love her as much as a I do.”
That creates inner conflict, because in the words of the Bee Gees, “Nobody gets too much love anymore.” I should love her less, but shouldn’t people love each other more deeply? It is a self-defeating notion. It is also a relationship-defeating emotion. People reject and abuse God. Does that mean that he loves too much? God is love, so he cannot reduce the amount of his love. Because he is infinite, his love is infinite and it is never withheld, however he is never a doormat or a victim.
People reject God to their own demise not his. He is patient with humans because he loves, but his patience emanates from his desire to save us, and he is only patient for so long. At the end of his patience is a firm judgment. In that entire process he and his love never change. You could never make him a victim even though he loves you fully, because he never changes. He does not lose self-esteem because he loves you “too much.” He will be God regardless of whether you end up with him in heaven. He will never be permissive toward you because he fears losing you to his enemy, yet he loves you more than you are even capable of loving.
Folks who claim to love others too much usually do not love themselves enough. They receive hurt, abuse, and disrespect often because they believe deep inside that they deserve it. They do not deserve to be loved as much as they love others. They do not seek, and thus do not find, relationships of mutual love and respect. They have accepted victimhood and martyrdom as their lot in life.
In my practice, these are the folks that I hurt for the most. Usually because of destructive messages from the past they do not perceive themselves to be the beautiful people that they are, made in the image of God, and stamped with his seal of approval. Although it is difficult to change a self-perception that one has held since childhood, it can be done, and it is worth the effort. You can be loved by someone who loves you as much as you love him, and then neither of you need love each other “too much.”
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.