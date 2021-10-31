Grace for the Day: It is not hope if you are not sure

“Man, I hope I get that raise.” “I hope that Social Security is still around when I retire." “Hopefully, when we get there the door will be unlocked.”
The word hope has become a synonym of the word wish. Pay attention to how you speak and you will probably find that you also use the word hope in a wishful way. Language is dynamic and words change meaning. That is neither good nor bad, it is just fact and it is the nature of language. The problem arises when we try to interpret older English writings with modern meanings.
Many Biblical words formerly translated into English over the last couple of centuries are subject to such potential misunderstandings. Sadly, some of the most fundamental Biblical concepts require an understanding of linguistic change before their full meaning can be understood. That is one reason that new English translations of the Bible are released in an ongoing manner: language changes.
To maintain a dynamic relationship with God through Christ Jesus, you need more than wishful thinking. In fact, such wishful thinking is the “opium of the people” for which Karl Marx decried religion.
Biblical hope is based on assurance, not wish. The progression goes like this: (1) God never lies, (2) God has made promises, (3) in thousands of years, God’s promises have never failed, (4) God has promised eternal life to those who are in Christ Jesus, (5) therefore, those who have received the promise of eternal life can fully expect to receive eternal life. Our assurance of eternal life is not based on our own merit, it is based on the propitiation (taking our place in dying for our sins) that Jesus achieved through the gospel (his death, burial and resurrection). Your hope of eternal salvation is only as steadfast as the trustworthiness of the promiser. Since God has a 100% success rate in fulfilling his promises, hope is assured.
Job’s faith and hope in God led him to shout, in the midst of complete personal loss, “As for me, I know that my redeemer lives.” If Job invested in wishful thinking he would have given up “hope” long before that point, maybe even when his wife told him to “curse God and die,” because she had given up hope.
Imagine sitting at a poker table with a great hand of cards. The other player has called and raised you, and you have no more money to meet that challenge. Imagine that you put your life on the table, or the life of your child. If you win the hand you will walk away very rich, but if you lose, you will die. What kind of poker hand would it take for you to be assured a win, a royal flush? What if your hand was good, or very good, but not a flush? You would probably not risk the bet, and you would lose all of your money, escaping with only your life.
You are putting your life on the line for something. You are living for something and you have expectations or wishes for your life. Do you have iron-clad assurance? Are you living for wealth, power, retirement, or pleasure? Do you hope that they will fulfill you? Why? What assurance do you have that they will, or are you wishing? Who promised you that those wishes would bring you happiness? Does wishing keep you going? How often have your wishes come true in the past?
Trusting in God brings that iron-clad assurance that you cannot lose, because your hope would be based on his promises, and your faith would be the assurance that he will never renege on his promise. You are betting your life on the hand that you hold. You are betting your children’s lives based on the example you are living before them. The only way to gamble with your life without wishful thinking is to have a relationship with the card dealer so that when he nods to you, you know that you hold a winning hand. If you abide in Christ Jesus, the dealer of life itself nods to you that you hold a winning hand. Your wish for a successful outcome will be transformed into the hope of an assured outcome.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist.
