Because of an event in the life of Jesus, which included Peter’s participation, we have the common phrase: “He thinks he can walk on water.”
It is tantamount to believing one’s self to be deity. It is possible to walk on water because it has been done before, and not only by the son of God, which we could anticipate, but because a mere mortal also walked on water. Something that has been accomplished is no longer impossible. Jesus had sent the disciples on a boat out onto the sea as he stayed behind to dismiss the crowd of thousands whom he had just fed with five loaves of bread and two fish (Mt. 14).
He caught up with them by walking on the sea for the better part of a mile. Since it was night by then, they were afraid of this apparition floating toward them. They cried out in fear, “It is a ghost.” Jesus assured them it was he, and Peter asked him to verify that fact by “commanding” him to join him on the sea. Jesus invited him to come and Peter stepped out of the boat and walked on water.
If you are familiar with the rest of the story, Peter became fearful of the waves and began to sink. He cried out to Jesus who reached down and pulled him out of the water. I would assume that they then both walked on the water together (retracing Peter’s steps before sinking) until they arrived at the boat.
Many sermons have been preached and lessons taught about Peter’s lack of faith, which led to his sinking, and rightly so because even Jesus said, “Oh you of little faith, why did you doubt?” The text describes that the boat was battered by the waves; for the wind was contrary (v. 24).
Why did it even enter the mind of Peter to attempt this feat? While we can criticize Peter for having a faith that failed him, we need to also acknowledge that he had the faith to get the interaction started.
It was easier for them to believe that a ghost was on the water than to try to conceive that Jesus was walking on it. Fair enough, because they had never seen such an event. Ever.
Yet Peter, still not totally sure the apparition was indeed Jesus stated, Lord, if it is you, command me to come to You on the water. It was challenge enough for people to believe the miracles that they witnessed, but it was rare for people to believe Jesus capable of what no one had ever witnessed, and only dreamed about before.
One woman thought she could be healed by just touching his garment. One centurion was sure that Jesus could heal his servant without even having to come to his house. Jesus marveled at his faith. These people had not only believed the miracles they had witnessed, but they were able to extrapolate what Jesus could do beyond what they had witnessed.
Peter not only believed that Jesus could walk on water (well, he had witnessed that), but he believed that Jesus could make him walk on water as well. Peter believed that Jesus could empower him to do the impossible, in the middle of a windstorm that was lashing waves against the boat.
He believed that Jesus could enable him to walk on water when the water was not still. It is hard enough to gain footing on still water, but how much more impossible when the water won’t hold still for you to walk on? It is not fair to simply chide Peter for his lapse of faith.
Every follower of Jesus has lapses of faith. He alone got out of the boat. Peter is the only mortal in history to ever walk on water. No one else in the boat even attempted to follow him because it was impossible.
Who of the twelve demonstrated the greatest faith in that situation? Jesus commanded Peter to walk and he did. That is the only way he could.
Whatever God commands us to do he empowers us to do. Whatever obstacles God calls us to overcome he empowers us to overcome.
His ways are infinite and we can never anticipate how he might move through us to defeat any and every challenge to our faith. What God seeks are more people who have the faith to believe that they can walk on water.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
