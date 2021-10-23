Grace for the Day: It's up to you where you will spend eternity

The paramedic declared him dead.
Several years ago I was first on scene at a motorcycle accident. I had witnessed the collision and immediately pulled my car over and ran to check on the cyclist. I knew better than to move the young man, who looked up at me with eyes full of fear. I told him I was going to go get help and he hoarsely pleaded with me not to leave him. Another motorist approached, and I shouted at him to call the police.
I could tell the cyclist was very badly hurt, and he began to fade. I pleaded with him to stay with me and hearing the distant sound of a siren I promised him that help was on the way. I continued to talk to him, trying to be calm, comforting and assuring. His eyes were closed when the ambulance arrived and I moved back a few steps as the paramedics went to work. For what seemed like hours they worked over him with fervent speed, demonstrating amazing skill. Then they slowed down. There was no longer intensity in their actions or in their directions to one another. They stopped what they were doing. They were quiet, and then one of them looked at his watch and said to the other: “Time of death 8:46.” The experience of witnessing someone pass from this life is surreal and ethereal.
I was in shock when the paramedic declared the motorcyclist dead. I had feared it and hoped it wasn’t true, but the declaration brought all of that to finality. I did not blame the paramedic for making the declaration, nor did I blame him for the young man’s death. He had done everything that he could to keep him alive but it was too late. His declaration simply made the death official.
“Of course,” you might think to yourself, “you should not hold the paramedic responsible for the man’s death. The accident caused it; the paramedic merely declared the result.”
On the Day of Judgment, God will declare the finality of every human being, but he will not cause it. We have been placed on this earth in order to decide where we will spend eternity. If we choose a life of sin, we will have chosen a life of eternal destruction. If we choose to accept the grace of God through the death, burial, and resurrection of Christ Jesus, we will have chosen to be saved by that grace. The invitation to accept God’s grace is extended to everyone, but only a remnant will choose to submit to it.
Never let it be said that God will send people to Hell. People choose their eternal destiny based upon how they live their lives. On the final day, God will make the declaration of death to those who have rejected his son’s offer of salvation. God did not choose that for them. In fact, he did everything within his power and reason, short of force coercion or manipulation, to prevent that outcome. He will merely make the official declaration.
When the paramedic declared the cyclist dead, it made his death legally official. The paramedic did not kill him through that declaration; he merely declared the result of the collision. The choices that the motorcyclist and the other driver made caused the collision and thus the death.
On that final day, God will only make official what you and I have decided each day we live, whether or not to accept his offer of salvation from our sins. God will not eternally kill us. The devil and his angels will do that as a result of the choices we made. God will merely make the official declaration of the consequences of our choices. If God says “depart from me” to you on that day, he will merely make it official that you were never with him in the first place.
Every day you live is another chance to for you to decide where you will spend eternity and to decide which declaration you will hear from God: life or death.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist.
