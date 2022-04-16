Grace for the Day: Jesus enjoyed greater success with the poor

Does Jesus prefer the poor? He was often critical of those who are wealthy. He once taught that it was easier for a camel to go through the eye of the needle than for a rich man to get to heaven.
When the rich young ruler came to Jesus asking what he must do to gain eternal life, Jesus responded that the ruler already knew what the law taught. The ruler told Jesus that he had obeyed those since his childhood. Jesus told him there was one thing he lacked: to sell his possessions, give the money to the poor, and come follow him. The man hung his head and walked away because he owned many possessions.
Jesus once praised a poor widow because she put two mites (mere pennies) into the temple coffer. Jesus used her as an example because she gave all that she had, even out of her poverty. He also taught: "Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven (Matt 5:3). His seeming affinity for the poor is why Jesus has been cast as a “community organizer” (social justice warrior) in modern times. Was Jesus biased? Did he have a favorite socio-economic group? It is quite easy to make that inference. However, it is based on a logical fallacy.
In olden times there was a belief that the moon impacted the moods of people. Some believed that the moon could cause people to act very strangely, so they were called lunatics (“luna,” Latin for moon + “tic,” an uncontrollable behavior). Crime increases when the moon is full, so it was believed that the moon influenced criminal behavior (another form of “lunacy”). A cause and effect was built between the full moon and the increase in crime. These two realities were co-relevant, but they were not interdependent.
Crime increases during the full moon because criminals can see better when the moon gives off the most light. Higher crime and full moons travel together (coincidental) but there is no causal relationship between them. Jesus came to the earth to save all people. All people are sinners. Poverty is not virtuous in itself. Jesus desires for all folks to come to him for redemption. He merely finds a greater response among the poor. The wealthy have extra, unique obstacles to submitting to Jesus.
Poor people live with need. The wealthy can deny need. Poor people are more acquainted with dependence, the wealthy with independence. Often, wealthy people “pull themselves up by their own bootstraps,” as is evident in their achievement, thus depending on their own persistence and conscientiousness. The entrepreneurial wealthy may view dependence as a weakness.
Jesus reached out with a message of blessings, salvation, and escape, themes which the poor find quite attractive because it brings hope for a better future. Wealthy folks do not see a need for escape or salvation from their prosperity and “good life.” Often, they cannot conceive of a better life, especially those who “have it all.”
Jesus is not biased against the wealthy; he just knows they have greater difficulty overcoming the obstacles that wealth presents. He understands the mastery that wealth exercises and how people can live to serve its pursuit. People in poverty do not seek a deeper relationship with poverty, but the wealthy sure do when it comes to financial success. The poor seek escape from poverty, but the wealthy do not seek to be saved from wealth.
Jesus summed up the unique challenge of submission to God in the presence of wealth: No servant can serve two masters. Either he will hate the one and love the other, or he will be devoted to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve both God and Money" (Luke 16:13).
