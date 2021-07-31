Grace for the Day — Jesus just like you, but different

Jesus is just like you, but different.
One of the greatest challenges in establishing a balanced relationship with Christ Jesus is gaining a proper perspective of him. Certainly as 100% human and 100% God he has more facets than mere mortals can explore, yet exploring those facets is not enough because we bring filters to the process. You and I do not see the world as it is. We see the world filtered through our experiences, biases, personalities, and world views.
When I look at the world what I see is actually the light reflected off any object in my focal range, which then enters through the lens of my eye (which distorts the image), and creates an inverted image on the retina of my eye. That image is then changed into an electro/chemical nerve impulse that is sent to the brain and interpreted as the object upon which I am gazing. Each step in this process distorts the image, so my brain registers an approximation of the image from which the light is reflected. Next, my mind interprets the image based on the psychological filters described earlier.
Two spectators can witness a car wreck from the same perspective and report very different accounts (“facts”). Two football spectators can see the same pass play and one sees pass interference and the other sees great defense. I doubt that humans can experience much of anything from a truly objective perspective.
We each have a bias, really a projection, of how we perceive Jesus. In Scripture, Jesus is presented as a lion and as a lamb. There are not two more diametrically opposed creatures. You have a bias toward one of them. You may lean toward viewing Jesus as a lamb (you are people oriented) or you may lean toward perceiving him as a lion (you are truth and obedience oriented).
You are probably unaware that you even have such a bias. You prefer the lamb because it is passive, living and gentle. If you have been abused before, that really appeals to you, because Jesus is no such threat. If you are aggressive or a black-or-white thinker you may relate more to the lion: powerful, dangerous, and cunning. You may have a love for truth and commandments and find people difficult to deal with (lion). Or your heart may go out to people and you are quite willing to hedge doctrine so that grace will cover everyone (lamb).
Both of these observers see only one half of Jesus and they may find that they recoil from his other facet. He is both a lion and a lamb, and we must learn to integrate those two “opposite” perspectives into an objective perception of the true king. Our perception of Jesus speaks more of the bias that we project onto him, actually a reflection of ourselves, and it demonstrates which way we lean in the obedience/grace continuum. The truly balanced view of Jesus holds each of them simultaneously, with no conflict.
A dis-integrated view of Jesus causes us to err on the side of legalism or universalism: that very few will be saved or that every “good” person will be saved. This impacts not only how diligent we are toward our own salvation, but how motivated we are to share the gospel with our neighbors. Those with a lion bias can be extremely motivated to convert the lost because they believe most people are doomed. They can be pushy, belligerent, and anxious. Those with a sheep bias find very little motivation to share the gospel because they hold an “I’m okay, you’re okay,” laissez faire attitude about eternity.
Remember, both of them see Jesus in a biased way, and both present pitfalls to others and to themselves. It is not a question of whether you or I have such a bias but, rather, which one.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist.
