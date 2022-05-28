Grace for the Day: Jesus made no claims to deity

Deep into his ministry Jesus asked his disciples, “Who do men say that I am?” Upon receiving several answers, Jesus then asked, “Who do you say that I am?”
Even in his day, the identity of Jesu was a subject of constant debate. The debate still rages today.
Some say that Jesus was a prophet like Mohamed or Confucius. Other claim that he was a philosopher or a wise man. Still others believe that he was a deceiver, trying to build a career off the impressionable folk who were looking for a messiah.
Followers of Jesus believe that he was not merely a representative of God, but the incarnation of God in the flesh. John, in the introduction of his gospel account wrote, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God and the Word was God.”
In verse 14 he added, “The Word became flesh and made his dwelling with us.” Clearly, he testified to the deity of Jesus.
Modern critics have denied such claims by pointing out that Jesus never openly stated that he was deity, or God, rather claiming to be a “Son of God,” or a “Son of man.”
The closest that Jesus came to making the great confession was in John chapter 8, when he was asked by his opponents if he thought he was greater than Abraham. He replied, “Before Abraham was (born), I am.”
At that point, his opponents picked up stones to throw at him. They believed that he had just blasphemed the name of God.
When Moses had been called to lead Israel out of Egypt, he had asked God who he was. God answered, “I Am that I Am.” Jesus’s statement does not make good English, Greek, Hebrew, or Aramaic because the tenses are wrong.
We would say, “Before Abraham was I was.” What seems like bad grammar is profound theology. That is why they wanted to kill him.
It would seem that Jesus could clear this up quite simply by just stating, straightforwardly, his deity: “I am God.” He did not claim to be so, because any such claim, under Jewish law, would be unsustainable.
Any claim had to be held in the presence of two or three witnesses. Anyone can claim to be anything, but unless such claims are corroborated with testimony by witnesses, then the claims are defeated.
As Jesus told the Pharisees in his interaction with about his identity, “If I glorify myself, my glory means nothing. My father, whom you claim as your God, glorifies me.”
Glory is a worship word that is reserved for God. Thus, Jesus claimed that his Father (whom they claimed as their God) was glorifying him even as we glorify God. Jesus was showing them the testimony of his deity, which came from the Father. There is no greater testimony.
The second testimony that was offered to uphold the claim of Jesus being God comes from the Holy Spirit. The Spirit testified to the deity of Jesus through the miracles he performed and through the inspired truth that he taught, truth that could never be opposed by even the greatest minds.
The Jews claimed has was from the devil because he demonstrated great power. He explained to them that Satan would not oppose himself, and that the teachings of Jesus were against Satan (including casting out demons), thus Satan could not be “testifying” to Jesus being demonic.
Under the law, if Jesus claimed to be God he could not be believed. At the hand of two or three witnesses claims about him could be upheld.
The testimony that Jesus received came from the Father and the Holy Spirit, two unimpeachable sources. Testimony, after all, is what is stated about the defendant in a court of law. Testimony is the basis of evidence that leads to proof.
When the jury is convinced of the charge, they convict the defendant of the charge. We call their decision, based on corroborating testimony to be their conviction.
Your conviction about the deity of Jesus would not stand if it were based merely on claims he made.
