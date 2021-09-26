Grace for the Day: Jesus the symbol of altruism

It is more blessed to give than to receive.
A psychology professor once taught that it was impossible for humans to perform an act of total altruism. He suggested that there is always a self-serving motive in serving others. My first response was to reject the notion, although I did find the idea captivating enough to continue to investigate his claim.
Altruism is “the belief in or practice of disinterested and selfless concern for the well-being of others.” Disinterested does not mean uncaring, it means not influenced by considerations of personal advantage. A totally altruistic act would be one in which there is no personal gain or any desire for a personal gain. When I do good for someone else, it gives me good feelings. That does not negate the good that is done, nor does it suggest that there is not some level of altruism involved; it just suggests that my act was not totally altruistic.
I once spoke to a young person who seemed to volunteer for just about every available type of service to her community and fellow man. I asked her why she was so serving and she stated that it brought her great joy. She is to be lauded for her serving spirit and the recipients of her service receive many blessings . . . but so does she. That does not negate any of what she does, but she is not totally altruistic. Was my professor correct? Can we be truly (totally) altruistic?
Jesus stated that it is more blessed to give than to receive (Acts 20:35). Let me restate that: the blessing received by giving is greater than the blessing received by receiving. No act of giving, service, or selflessness can truly be selfless (altruistic), because the person doing the giving or serving receives a greater blessing than does the recipient. The giver and receiver do not receive a similar blessing in kind.
This does not teach that if I give you money that I will receive a blessing of a greater amount of money in return, it teaches that I will receive a blessing greater than money. This is not just a greater blessing of feeling good, or of laying up treasure in heaven, because those are, to a degree, self-serving. The greatest blessing I receive from giving is that I become more Christ-like, a greater servant, and a more self-less giver.
That brings us to the only embodiment of altruism. God is infinite in all ways and as such he does not need anything or want anything. He is everything. There is nothing that we can do to benefit God, or to fill a need of his. We serve God because we need to serve God, not because he needs our service or is greater because we serve him. That is why he has taught us to pay it forward: Truly I say to you, to the extent that you did it to one of these brothers of mine, even the least of them, you did it to Me (Matt 25:40). The only truly altruistic one is God, because when he gives it does not fulfill a need in him because he has no need.
The altruism of God is demonstrated in the crucifixion of Jesus, the greatest most selfless gift ever bestowed on mankind. Jesus, who, although He existed in the form of God, did not regard equality with God a thing to be grasped, but emptied Himself, taking the form of a bond-servant . . . He humbled Himself by becoming obedient to the point of death, even death on a cross (Phil 2:6-8). Jesus did not receive a benefit when he was crucified, we did. In fact, when he emptied himself, it was not merely while on earth, he did it forever. He did not return to heaven as he had been before. He lowered himself forever in order to raise us up forever. That is total altruism.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.