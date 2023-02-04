Grace for the Day: Judas’ treachery was essential to our salvation

Judas Iscariot is the one who betrayed Jesus and turned him over to be crucified. He was one of the 12 apostles who traveled with and learned from Jesus for about three and a half years. Like John Wilkes Booth and Paul Revere, he is remembered in history for one single event in his life. When he is first introduced by each of the gospel writers, when he was called with the 12, he is always singled out as the one who would betray Jesus. In his gospel, John records one other event that gives insight into the character of Judas:
But one of his disciples, Judas Iscariot, who was later to betray him, objected, 5 "Why wasn't this perfume sold and the money given to the poor? It was worth a year's wages." 6 He did not say this because he cared about the poor but because he was a thief; as keeper of the money bag, he used to help himself to what was put into it (John 12:4-6).
Judas had gotten upset that a woman had anointed Jesus with a very costly perfume. Because he was a thief and the accountant for the group, a year’s wage would have made considerable spending money available for him to steal. Note that it was also reiterated that he was the one who would later betray Jesus.
What if Judas had not betrayed Jesus? What if Caiaphas, Pilate, or Herod had done the right thing and given Jesus a fair trial, finding in him no crime? This is one of the strange enigmas of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, so much good came out of so much evil. In fact, for you and me to be saved, so many people had to do the very worst things in their lives.
Satan fell into a trap by opposing Jesus and instigating humans to have him killed. If Satan has supported Jesus, and influenced those in power to leave him alone, he would not have been sacrificed for our sins. If he had not been crucified for our sins, then we would have died in our sins and been eternally lost forever. Since God brought about his crucifixion through the hands of men, and many men if you think about it, he had to depend on every one of them to do evil to fulfill his plan. What if, after three and a half years of living very closely with Jesus, Judas had experienced a change of heart and character and become a good guy, as we would expect of someone constantly in the presence of the Son of God?
Not to worry. God can depend on people to be fallible people. He can depend on evil to raise its head in opposition to his will. Satan did not know the plan of God, and he thought that if he could have Jesus killed he would have been victorious in the battle for human souls.
Ironically, the only way that Satan could have won is if he had supported Jesus, rather than opposing him. If he had protected the ministry of the Christ, Jesus would have preached in a small geographical location and died an old Rabbi, while humanity was lost forever. It was through his death that we are saved. This is where very deep ironies arise. In part, we owe our salvation to the role that Satan played in leading Jesus to his crucifixion.
In a comparable way, the betrayal of Judas led to the arrest and crucifixion of Jesus. Is that a justification of his behavior? By no means! It is merely the irony of a situation in which good resulted from the evil that men do. The death of Jesus was inevitable, regardless of which persons were involved, because there is always plenty of evil to go around to find bad actors. It reminds us that “all things work together for good for those who love God and who are called according to his purpose.” None of the contributors we have described did good, but evil, but good was the result. Do we owe Judas a debt of gratitude? Only in the sense that to be saved, Jesus had to be crucified and he had to be betrayed so that the Jewish leaders could find him alone to do so. But thanking Judas seems so wrong because all he did was evil. Evil should never be spotlighted.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
