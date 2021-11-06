Grace for the Day: Just follow your heart

In many movies, the hero or heroine is advised by a trusted adviser to “look within yourself for the answer” or to “follow your heart.” Such advice is usually given concerning a decision that must be made about a course of action or a solution to a plot obstacle. Some decisions are best made with the heart, but comparatively few. “Matters of the heart” are best approached with one’s feelings or emotions. One does not utilize a spread sheet to find a spouse, however sometimes one must think about the impact of, say, distance on a potential two-career relationship. Solomon once wrote: He who trusts in his own heart is a fool, but he who walks wisely will be delivered (Proverbs 28:26).
The heart can lie. How many times have you made a decision based on your feelings and later, in the light of day, you questioned your sanity? Buying a $50,000 automobile because of the way it makes you feel is probably not a good decision, but they are marketed that way. As the car (quickly) depreciates, it will not make you feel the same way. Do you then buy another car to get the feeling back? While it is important that the heart and the mind work together, Solomon set them at odds with each other, especially when making decisions that determine your path in life (“he who walks wisely”).
Having a mind that reasons is unique to human beings. All animals are able to function based on drives and impulses, but people are able to think through obstacles and create solutions to problems. As we do that more and more we develop wisdom, which is the application of intelligence over time and experience. The one who walks wisely draws from a deep well of wisdom that is based on the intelligent use of experience. As the saying that has been attributed to Dr. Kerr White goes: “Good judgment comes from experience and experience comes from bad judgment.”
What if you are confronted with a life choice or an obstacle for which you have no experience, and thus you lack wisdom? James wrote that if any man lacks wisdom he should ask for it from God. He then added that such a person needs to ask expecting God to fulfill that request by granting the seeker generous wisdom. God not only departs wisdom, he is generous in departing wisdom to believing disciples who seek it from him. In addition, God has already revealed much of his will and his wisdom in the scared writings of the Bible.
To fulfill the will of God is not primarily a matter of the heart, because it often takes great discipline and fortitude. Those are not emotions. Doing so is wise though because every word that comes from God is wisdom. The Proverbs passage quoted above comes from a book of the Old Testament that is part of a collection known as “Wisdom Literature.” The disciple who walks wisely, following the revealed and sought-through-prayer wisdom of God will be “delivered” from the prospect of bad decisions and self-destructive consequences of following the heart.
“Following your heart” is inspiring and romantic, but Solomon says that the one who does so is a fool. Maybe following your heart is romantic because that is the realm where it needs to be focused. Once your mind has made decisions that deliver you from foolishness, then your heart can embrace them and bring the joy, satisfaction, and passion that complete the process. Trying to join your mind to your heart is fraught with peril (foolishness), but joining your heart to your mind simply enhances and animates the choices made by a wise person.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach him at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
