Grace for the Day: Learning to resent your real self

When you have thoughts in conflict with one another it creates inner turmoil, often in the form of anxiety. It is called cognitive dissonance. Dissonance usually refers to musical notes that are out of harmony thus sounding terrible when played together. When you hear notes out of harmony, they create an uncomfortable sound that can even make you feel anxious. You want it to quickly end.
When you hold two or more thoughts which are out of harmony (cognitive dissonance), they create an uncomfortable mental condition that you want to stop. Sometimes, you are not aware of the anxiety, because anxiety is such a part of modern living.
Often, we do not notice our anxiety until it exceeds a certain threshold, like one’s threshold for pain. Some pain I notice, some pain I cannot help but notice. There are very few situations in which any of us is anxiety-free, because while ever-present, it remains below the threshold. Unfortunately, many of us have learned to increase our threshold for anxiety to the extent that when we take notice of our anxiety we are already in panic mode. That is the recipe for self-destructive reactions to anxiety.
Social media and the “gotcha” culture have increased anxiety. It does not matter what you think or feel, you must say certain things in certain ways. If your speech does not reflect the values of culture, then you will be censored. Culture has focused on speech, because it is behavioral, without focusing on the underlying values and perceptions because it takes much longer to change one’s attitudes that to change one’s (self-censored) speech.
Have you ever said to yourself or to friends, “You cannot say that” when you or they said something you or they really felt, because it might be considered racist, sexist, non-inclusive, gender-insensitive, etc. While folks in culture are still trying to debate gender terms and the validity of same-sex marriage, culture has not waited for the outcome of that debate to determine what words are socially acceptable. That has caused many folks, all of us to one extent or another, to learn to present a persona that is socially acceptable. The difference between your persona (what you present) and who you are is cognitive dissonance and it creates anxiety in you. When the anxiety level gets high enough you will find some way to reduce that anxiety and there are many self-destructive tools made available to you to reduce anxiety.
I just learned of a 27-year-old news anchor who committed suicide. The news took everyone who knew her by storm, including her best and closest friend who thought she knew her completely. Without knowing her, I would guess that at the root of her cognitive dissonance was the gulf between who she was and the persona she felt the pressure to present. While she lived daily with that dualistic disharmony, an event or series of events pushed her anxiety over her threshold and over her limit. To her, the only solution was to end her life.
We are producing more folks with greater anxiety and greater thresholds because we are introducing anxiety into their lives on purpose. By forcing folks to be insincere (say the right things in the right way before your values have had a chance to adapt to the new rules) to be accepted, we are manufacturing anxiety and pushing people ever closer to, or over, their thresholds. Using social coercion to prevent people from using the “N word” does not change their racial values, it just forces outward (persona) conformity.
We are not a culture built on conformity. Where is the dialogue that addresses the underlying values and perceptions? There are very few because it takes considerable time to change people, but censored speech can be changed overnight. When the distance between who we are and what we present on Twitter and Facebook widens, so does the anxiety. At some point the anxiety will reach critical mass and something will explode. Often, the explosion is focused inward.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
