Grace for the Day: License to sin

There is considerable confusion concerning how sin is removed from people. Since all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God (Romans 3:23), it is imperative that each of us carefully follow God’s instructions concerning how to escape our sinfulness.
This is the single most important consideration confronting every human being. Since we have all sinned, our default setting is lost, and the result of that state is spending an eternity in a like of fire in Hell.
Some believe that if they can tip the balance with more good deeds than evil deeds, then they will be saved. Good deeds cannot cancel evil deeds because the wages of sin is death.
Death is required to remove the guilt of sin. Jesus came to earth to die in our stead, so that through his death our sins may be forgiven.
There are conditions that make one a candidate for the forgiving atonement of the Christ. Salvation is not universal; it must be actively pursued to then be accepted. God does not force folks to be saved.
Love does not force folks to be saved. Love doesn’t force anything because control is not love, it is tyranny. God offers salvation and we must accept it.
We will consider two of several requirements for salvation acceptance. The first is confession of sin: If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness (1 John 1:9).
Confessing that one has sinned is not the equivalent of confessing one’s sins. Confessing sins means to own up to them.
This is an admission of guilt concerning the charges that are (will be) brought to bear against anyone who has sinned. If I have lied, I must own up to my lies.
If I have committed adultery, I must confess my adultery. In the courtroom a defendant is charged with specific crimes, and he must enter a plea of guilty (“I confess to the crime”) or of not guilty (“I have nothing to confess for I have done nothing wrong”).
We are skeptical of a guilty criminal who does not own up to his crime because we have no reason to believe that he is truly sorry or that he will not repeat the crime once his prison term has been completed.
He has never confessed his crime, thus he has not taken responsibility for what he has done. In a similar way, confession of sin must be accompanied by repentance of sin.
Repentance means to turn away from sin. Jesus taught of the necessity of repentance: I tell you, no, but unless you repent, you will all likewise perish (Luke 13:5).
To repent of sin means to stop repeating such actions. It is a change of lifestyle.
That involves growing in Christlikeness and spiritual development. That is fundamental to being a disciple of Christ.
Modern Christianity is replete with the promise that God forgives sin that is confessed. What it often fails to reveal is that sin must be not only confessed but repented of. Life must change.
Teaching grace and forgiveness without the need for repentance sets up a cycle of sinfulness. I sin, I confess, God forgives me, and the cycle is reset until I sin again.
In this perversion I can continue sinning as long as I confess each time I am guilty. Grace united with confession becomes a license to sin.
In my youth I would listen to boys in the locker room plan their sin for Friday night and plan their confession for Saturday and by Sunday they could go to church pure, only to repeat the cycle. They believed that they had developed the perfect system for having their cake and eating it too, by clinging to their sin and confessing to wipe the slate clean.
There was no repentance and therefore no forgiveness from God. They tried to serve two masters: worldly sinfulness and God.
They thought they could sanctify their evil by confessing because, after all, “God forgives.”
Polls have demonstrated that the level of sin practiced among “Christians” is mostly equivalent to level of sin practiced by the ungodly. It is no surprise that the subject of repentance is seldom mentioned in sermons.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
