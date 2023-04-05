Grace for the Day: Lost, with style

Lewis and Clark were explorers, adventurers. In the original Toy Story movie, Buzz Lightyear had not yet discovered that he was a toy. He considered himself to be a Space Ranger. To prove it he opened his wings, yelled, “To infinity and beyond,” and leapt off the bed. After he had fallen to the floor, Woody exclaimed, "That’s not flying, that’s falling with style!”
Lewis and Clarke had no specific destination, they just headed west. They were lost with style. They did not know where they were going or what they would find. That is what makes exploring exciting and dangerous.
Lewis and Clark endured some life-threatening situations. Had even one of those threats turned south, history would have left them behind as just another couple of adventurers who got lost and destroyed in the wilderness.
It is estimated that over 200 frozen bodies lie on Mount Everest. Every one of them was an adventurer and an explorer. We do not know their names because each one became a casualty. Only families remember collateral damage.
Sin is always approached as an adventure or an exploration. It is the off-limits country into which we sneak, often because it is off limits.
We do not like limits and we often feel the need to test them, to press them. Rarely do we speak of the excitement of sin, the appeal to risk it all for the new experience.
Sin begins as an invitation to adventure and we fashion ourselves as explorers, only to find that we were always merely lost with style. The moment I leave the path through the woods and venture into the uncharted forest, I become an adventurer or an explorer.
At some point, I realize that I do not know the way back. One moment I am an adventurer, the next I am hopelessly lost in the woods.
Nothing changes except my perception. For one step I was an adventurer and the next step I was lost and in potentially great danger. I did not see it happen; I only realized it once it was done.
You can recall, maybe quite painfully, how you embarked on an adventure with behaviors that you knew were wrong, but which felt incredibly exciting to pursue. It is a universal experience because we all have been eternally lost.
When I first realize I am lost in the woods, my greatest temptation is to choose (at random since I am lost) a direction in which to proceed, hoping that I accidentally chose the direction home. There are 360 degrees in a circle, so my chances of getting more deeply lost are quite high.
My chances of rescue are decreased with each step. I wonder how many undiscovered bodies lie in desolate places (like Everest) all over the world belonging to people who sought adventure and by getting lost found death instead.
We hear of the survivors because the stories are riveting and so rare. When we discover we are lost in the sin that began as adventure and exploration, the best thing to do is stop. If we keep walking deeper into the dark forest of sin, we will develop a wanderer’s lifestyle and we will stumble deeper into sin until we die.
If, however, we cry out to God, he will find us and bring us to safety. We will be saved.
The root concept of salvation or saved is “safe.” Saved from imminent danger to comfortable safety, all as a result of assessing our reality (I have wandered from the path into the forest of sin), stopping the progress, and calling out to God for safety.
Greater still is that God can hear us call from the farthest reaches of the forest and rescue us even there, however the despair of being so far from the path just might prevent us from calling out. Not believing we could ever be heard. Or that anyone is listening. Wherever you are, cry out!
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
