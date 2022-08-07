Grace for the Day: Love like Jesus

I saw the three simple words on a T-shirt and immediately loved the message. Sometimes the simplest messages are the most profound: Love like Jesus. What a Garden of Eden this world would be if we all simply followed those three words.
Simple messages can be profound, but they can also be reductionistic platitudes. Not too long ago there was another profound message that soon became a banality: “What would Jesus do?” It was vogue for a while to wear a bracelet with WWJD inscribed on it to remind the wearer to seek the will of Jesus before making any statement or taking any action. If it were truly perceived as profound, the bracelets would not now be passe.
Turns out it was a fad, a spiritual gimmick. I don’t believe it was intended that way, but there is a tendency for truths to become trite from overuse, or more so from becoming shallowed by folks who live by pithy statements rather than by gut-checked commitment. Mantras can become meaningless when the passion for the need to continually restate them becomes lost.
The charge to love like Jesus implies that we know how Jesus loves. That may be the wrench thrown into the works of a remarkably simple truth: love like Jesus. Jesus did not love emotionally or sentimentally. The love of Jesus is agape, which is a love of the will, not of the feelings. Feelings come and go but true commitment never ends.
As Scripture describes: “God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son that whoever believes in him shall not perish.” The “gave” that is described there is giving his son as a sacrifice for sin. The love of God is demonstrated in the sacrifice of his son on the cross. Love like Jesus. Those simple words have now taken on a huge cost.
How are we supposed to love Jesus? He summed up the greatest commandment as (1) “Love God,” and (2) “Love your neighbor as yourself.” We love because he first loved us, so we love one another with the same love that we have received and are learning from Jesus. How do we love Jesus? Rather, how are we supposed to love Jesus?
Jesus stated, “If you love me, you will keep my commandments.” Submission to Jesus is an important way to demonstrate love for him. Any parent who is disobeyed by a child does not feel that child’s love at that moment. It is inconsistent to claim love and to reject the parent’s morals and teachings.
The purpose of loving like Jesus is to bring those who do not know the love of Jesus into its vicarious experience. It is designed to call them into the love of Jesus so that they will love him in return. They must see a Jesus-like love, not a worldly, sentimental emotion that is wrapped in a Jesus wrapper. They must see our compassion, non-judgmentalism, and care for every person in our lives, but they must also see our absolute devotion to Christ and his teachings (obeying Him) as the proof of our love. Then, when they are called into a commitment to him, it does not seem like a bait and switch: “You said Jesus loved me, now you are saying he has expectations of me.”
Jesus excludes people that he loves. As he once taught: “any of you who does not give up everything he has cannot be my disciple” (Luke 14:33). There are people, loved by Jesus, who are not his disciples. His love is unconditional, but his offer of salvation (acceptance) is not. This notion is rejected in a culture in which love means total acceptance and inclusion.
The T-shirt with the three-word profound truth, love like Jesus, can be worn into modern culture and be absolutely misunderstood by the reader, because it can be misunderstood by the wearer. Does love confront sin, which separates us from God and Jesus? Does love fail to warn a person in a burning building to escape because such a charge would suggest that it is not acceptable for the person to remain in her present state?
Jesus came to save the world from an eternity of destruction, which requires that they must first feel very badly about themselves and their state of sin. Would the injunction to “love like Jesus” include warning people of their impending doom if they do not repent (turn) from their sins? That’s how Jesus practiced love for people!
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.