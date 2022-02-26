Grace for the Day: Marching to Hell

If you had limitless power and created humanity only to have them turn on you in mass, how would you respond? If you knew beforehand that every one of them would turn against you and only a remnant would ever return to you, would you go through with creation or would you save yourself the heartache? Would you have given humans the ability to ever turn away from you in the first place?
If you have ever wanted to control another person to any degree, then you would have been a controlling creator who would have made sure that no one disrespected or rejected you. Is there any of us who has never, even in a weak moment, desired to control another person? For your sake, I am so glad I could have never been your god! For my sake, I am glad you are not mine! No king or kingdom has ever allowed its subjects to revolt without imprisoning or executing them. They cannot survive if they do. Well, there is one Kingdom whose King allows revolution by every one of his subjects.
I am amazed that in his interactions with us that God has been so, I do not know what other word to use than: passive. To call God passive is to make him sound weak or retiring. Passive people are usually fearful and reticent, yet God’s passivity comes from a different place.
Imagine the world this way: God created us, and we rebelled against him. Because of our rebellious sin we are now headed to Hell. Imagine the vast majority of humans marching as one to Hell itself. Imagine that they are singing a marching song (sung to the tune of We’re Marching to Zion): “We’re marching to Hell, horrible, horrible Hell, were marching downward to Hell, the sulfurous lake of fire.”
God is aghast that his beloved children are defying him all their way to Hell. He must do something. He must stop them! So, what God decided to do was to place a cross in their path and place his son upon that cross. THAT is how he responded. He punished no one or controlled no one, he just made a pleading supplication for those humans to allow his son to save them from their sins and the fires of Hell. Now imagine those humans stopping, looking up at the dying face of Jesus, shrugging, parting ways as they walk around the cross, only to continue singing “We’re Marching to Hell.”
Can there be a more pitiable scene than a begging God watching his son die an agonizing death for the sins of every single person, only to have most of those people ignore his pleas, his sacrifice, and even his own dying son? If you presented such an image on your Social Media accounts as having happened to anyone else but God, there would be a viral outcry of injustice, insensitivity, and a demand for vengeance!
It is unconscionable that such a thing could happen, but the story has been around for so long, and it has been recited so many times that people have grown cold to the message. Those who have grown cold have not shared the message with their loved ones and there is a growing generation of those who have never heard the story in its simplicity and beauty. They are marching to Hell and singing the marching song and they do not even know what it all means. They do not know what Hell means, what it involves, or its eternity. They are marching to their own spiritual deaths, and they do not give it a thought.
What happens when they get there? What happens when they are awakened from their spiritual stupor to realize that they joined a march that resulted from the single most crucial decision they have ever made, without even investigating the consequences of that choice? Satan has done an amazing job of influencing humans to march straight into his Hell and into their torment, without ever questioning where they are going.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
