Grace for the Day: Misunderstanding greatness

If asked, most people do not know the path to greatness, but they know greatness when they see it. Or so they think.
What makes a person great might be the most misunderstood mistaken notion. Do you ever wish that as you were making life’s major decisions that you had access to unknown information about how to make those decisions? You know: “If I had only known then, what I know now!”
Oh, that life had a dress rehearsal, a trial period, in which you could make all the mistakes and wrong choices that accompany not having the wisdom that comes with experience, and then live it again to remake many of those choices. Even role-playing video games offer you additional lives so that you can learn how to make it through the game, because you have to “die” to learn how not to die.
Since life does not work that way, and since we are born not into a dress rehearsal but into opening night, we must gain knowledge of those who have acquired wisdom from age and experience. My father used to tell me that a wise man learns from his mistakes, but a wiser man learns from the mistakes of others. To whom shall we turn to discover the keys to success, and thus greatness? To our good fortune, God has offered to us example after example of what true greatness looks like.
Hebrews chapter 11 has been called the “Great Hall of Faith,” because it lists many folks of old who define what constitutes true greatness. They are presented with a formula: by faith (someone) (did something). By faith, Noah built an ark to save his family. The last verse of that chapter offers the summation of their greatness: they died living by faith. Those simple words define greatness.
As Solomon taught in Ecclesiastes, everything else is vanity, a chasing after the wind. Everything else is vanity because it will be irrelevant at judgment. When you stand before God and give an account for every thought and deed created by you, there is only one thing he will want to know: have you been faithful to him through faith in Christ Jesus, and did you die while living that faith?
Everything that people equate with greatness will be meaningless on that day. Are you a billionaire? Irrelevant. Are you the greatest athlete that the world has even known? Meaningless to God. Did you rule the greatest empire in history? God is the creator of kingdoms and you only ruled by his grace. Did you honor him all your life? If not, you wasted the kingdom he gave you and you wasted your life. Did you win an Oscar or an Emmy? Try to trade that in for eternal life and see how far it gets you. Oh right, those awards were burned to ash when the world was destroyed by fire. Seems you lost your currency to try to buy a stairway to heaven.
Jesus summed up the meaning of life and the definition of success and greatness: Love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, mind, and strength, and love you neighbor as yourself (Mark12). Solomon summed it this way: “Fear God and keep his commandments for this is the whole of man.” Success and greatness are quite simple. There is no complicated formula. It is not a matter of fate, luck, intelligence, or opportunity. It is a matter of choice and determination.
Regardless of whatever you accomplish or at what you fail, if you pass from this life having lived by faith and obedience to God, then your life will have been a resounding success. When you stand before God on the Day of Judgment, along with all the nations of the earth, it will be the first time that most of humankind will have revealed to them what true greatness really is. If you have been faithful to God through Christ Jesus, humanity will be looking at you. Greatness, quite simply, is faithfulness.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
