There is peer pressure in advertising. It is not the pressure of competing with other manufacturers and service providers, which is merely competition. The peer pressure is the need to demonstrate that one’s product comes from an organization that cares more about people.
Since corporations have money, they have power, and modern consumers expect power to be used as a platform for the betterment of society, not just for the betterment of the owners and investors in the organization. Chick-fil-A created a firestorm by its pro-traditional-family public stance. Disney created a tumult by wading into the issue of sex education in Florida schools.
Taking stands on controversial issues in a divided culture is bad for business. It alienates potential customers. It used to be that businesses could focus merely on bringing the best products or services to customers at the best value. Now they must navigate waters that even politicians, sociologists, and theologians drown in. There is more virtue signaling on the corporate level than anywhere else in culture because a corporation by nature has no morality, it is merely a machine that produces products or services.
Corporations are made up of workers who disagree on the particularly important social issues over which their leaders will choose sides. Those leaders must discern when the culture has reached a tipping point on a social issue, in which most citizens have shifted from standing against the issue to standing for it. Sometimes the size of the constituency is not the issue but rather the size of the voice of that segment. The minority of folks may have the larger voice. Corporate navigation of these waters can be treacherous.
Due to corporate peer pressure, no company wants to be slow to get on the bandwagon of appealing to a formerly ignored subculture, thus opening new markets. That comes at the potential cost of losing current customers who reject the subculture as part of their political stand or morality. Dozens of nations banned Disney’s Lightyear animated movie for presenting a marriage of two women who share a kiss. No doubt there will be American parents who decide to not take their kids to the movie because of this stand that Disney has taken and is promulgating. It would be fascinating to see what Walt himself would think about such changes and political activism.
Do understand that this is a calculated move by Disney, whose corporate leaders believe that there is more cash to be gained by taking the stand than by playing it safe. Ticket sales will be the determination concerning whether they have calculated properly. They believe the Christian voice is so diminished that they will make social gains by including such a storyline, which is purposefully included although insignificant to the main story.
Advertising is where social change is fed back into the mainstream most noticeably. For sake of argument, let’s assume for a moment that redheads banded together and determined that they were being mistreated in the media. A grass roots movement of redheads might grow as brown-haired people and blond-haired people demonstrate alongside them in sympathy with their quest.
Would Nike, Ben and Jerry’s, or Starbucks be the first corporation to honor redheads in their ads? Pretty soon every advertisement would not only include, but highlight redheads, because every corporation would be scrambling to garner the buying dollars of a newly defined subculture, redheads. Those corporations that did not would be criticized by the Redheads for Inclusion activist group, potentially also losing the brunette and blond customers who stand in unity with them. Since redheads would appear in every commercial, the perception of their numbers would be skewed. Redheads make up 2% of the population but would appear in every commercial.
Corporations sell immorality to increase profit share. In so doing, they make what is abnormal seem normal, and a part of every American household. They fail to understand that gaining the approval of the marketplace is not the greatest approval they should seek. There will be no corporate shield for anyone involved to hide behind at judgment.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
