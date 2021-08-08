It is challenging to think that a man who walked the earth 2,000 years ago was the world’s greatest feminist, who has done more to advance the position of women than anyone in history.
Since the term feminist is used in so many different ways, and lest this discussion falls into the realm of politics or social justice, I will describe feminism as the advancements of women’s rights. Further, I will define rights to mean equal respect, both received by others and given to others.
Before Jesus came, women were often relegated to lesser roles and were even viewed as little more than chattel. In the movie 300, about Leonidas and the Trojans, it was stated that Trojan men were trained for war and Trojan women gave birth to Trojan men to be trained for war. The birth of a girl only spread the opportunity to give birth to more Trojan male warriors. Most ancient cultures were male-centric and paternalistic. A famous argument among Jewish scholars during the time of Christ was whether a man could divorce (“put away”) a woman merely for sexual impropriety or because of any kind of “unseemliness” he found in her. Divorcing was a male thing.
When that controversial question was posed to Jesus, he presented such a limited justification for divorce that his disciples stated that if what he said was true it was better not to be married (and thus trapped in marriage). Jesus not only protected women and their right to committed relationships, he raised their value to that equal to men. As Paul wrote: There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither slave nor free man, there is neither male nor female; for you are all one in Christ Jesus (Gal 3:28-29).
God had not created woman as an afterthought once he had created man. He created a partnership. Jesus reaffirmed what God had always intended, but which without Christ could not be accomplished, he equalized the playing field among opposites in all areas of difference: ethnic, socio-economic, and gender. He placed males and females on a plateau of equal value. Since this can only happen “since (for) you are all one in Christ Jesus” no one before or after has done as much to place humans, all of us, at the same value to God. No one deserves the credit for liberating woman but Jesus. Others may have reiterated what he accomplished, but the liberation came from Jesus himself and is only found in him.
Jesus established mutual value, the basis for mutual respect. Anyone who treats with disrespect one upon whom Jesus bestowed respect is demonstrating disrespect for Jesus himself (in as much as you do it to any of these, you do it to me). Since God created everything that exists, he alone can place a value on the products of his creation.
The fact that God created diversity shows that he loves and values variety. Humans come in many varieties, as do plants, animals and geography. The complexity of diversity reflects the complexity and wonder of God himself. To create competition between the diverse products of his creation is to try to create conflict within God himself, since each part of his creation reflects him, each having been created by him. Since God made mankind (men and women) in his image, a war of the sexes offers a perverted reflection of God himself. Men and women in conflict is just as serious as God the Father at war with God the Son. That notion attacks the very nature of God.
