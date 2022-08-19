Grace for the Day: No peace or know peace

You can imagine how much suffering I encounter every day. I am a therapist so suffering goes with the job.
Sometimes, the sheer weight of the burdens that people carry overwhelms me. I sometimes marvel how people can even function with all that they endure, but people can be very resilient when called upon to do so.
It is difficult to compare the amount of suffering in the present world compared to former generations.
Are people in greater pain in modern times or is there simply better and speedier reporting? Was the Depression worse? How about during the reign of Nazi Germany? Is the measure of our suffering a product of greater opportunities and higher expectations as Americans?
The real measure of your or my suffering is not in comparison to anyone else’s but in consideration of our individual capacity for suffering. If my suffering is at 95% of my capacity, it matters not that someone else with the same stressors would only be at 65% of her capacity, mine is still at an extremely dangerous level for me. You are the only frame of references for your capacity to manage the challenges you face.
When confronted with trouble, our usual response is fight, flight, or denial. A fight response brings aggression or passive aggression. We become either angry and lash out or surly and internalize our anger.
When confronted with frustrations about which we feel powerless we resort to a fight mode that never leaves. We are always on guard or on alert and can never relax. It is like trying to sleep in the middle of a war. You may sleep, but you will never feel refreshed. The flight response invites us to run and create distance from our stressors.
One may be able to flee from a predator, but it is exceedingly difficult to escape a spouse or the IRS. In such cases we use flights of fancy to try to remain in control.
Escape fantasies occupy the lives of so many Americans who can find no other release from stress. Vacations, mid-life crises, and affairs are attempts to find the nirvana that we promise ourselves as a just compensation for our misery. They are illusions from which that we eventually awaken, with added misery from foolish choices and bridge-burnings.
When you understand that fight and flight are not workable solutions for your stress, the last option is denial. Put on your brave face, stiffen your upper lip, and pretend to be happy! Tell yourself and everyone else that life is great. Create a persona that you present on social media, while not allowing everyone to see that façade that you present.
Like the impossible fight response, you can never relax because the stressors are ever in your subconscious, held at bay by a continual drain of psychic energy. There is no wonder that our culture produces so many ways to lash out and strike back. We hear of them daily in the news.
Since none of these responses work, we cannot confront our crises face-to-face without futility because when our solutions to our problems fail, then our solutions become problems, merely adding more to the pile. There is a solution. God not only hears our calls of desperation, but he also moves in our world. Peace is not the absence of difficulties; it is the presence of God.
Jesus slept in a boat in the middle of a storm in which waves were crashing over the hull. He was sleeping peacefully because he constantly lived with the assurance that his Father was in control (of even the winds and waves).
Equally important was his assurance that whatever his Father provided would be perfect because his Father’s love is perfect, and his power is perfect. Jesus did not concern himself with how God answered his prayers, but only that God did answer his prayers.
However God chose to deal with the storm was okay with Jesus. We tend to seek peace in the assumption that God will answer our prayers according to our desires. It is those desires that create our anxiety. Jesus could have drowned that day, and everything would have been fine if that were God’s will.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
