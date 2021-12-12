Grace for the Day: One nation . . . indivisible

Of all the things our forefathers could have called this “new world,” they chose the United States of America. Maybe they took their cue from the United Kingdom, but the idea of unity was obviously on the forefront of their minds. How forlorn they would be to witness the current state of disunity of the states.
There is a difference between the present division and that which precipitated the Civil War. If we accept the premise that the main reason for the Civil War was slavery, then there really wasn’t a moral high ground for which the South fought. Even religious justifications for slavery were just that — justifications. There had to be within even the men who protested the abolition of slavery an understanding that all men are created equal in the eyes of God, as stated in our Declaration of Independence.
Eventually, everyone in the South came to understand the evil of slavery. With that precedent one can be forgiven for being optimistic about the resolution of our current division. The difference in severity of the current schism arises from the reality that the proponents of red state/blue state ideologies have no common ground. One simply cannot compromise one’s bedrock moral principles and maintain self-respect.
In our increasingly secular society, politics has replaced religion as the way to determine what is right or wrong. If abortion is legal, then it is considered ethical and right. Those who hold to a morality determined by God reject the authority of politics to replace that moral code. Crassly put, those who believe in God and who believe that God establishes life, that to purposefully destroy that life not only violates that rights of that pre-born baby to live, it places those who uphold, or at least do not oppose, such practice as potentially losing their own souls. If I encourage you or facilitate you in destroying such a life, I risk the eternal destruction of my life.
To state that what other people do is their business does not absolve me of my responsibility to warn others of their sinful behavior. As Esau asked God, “Am I my brother’s keeper?” Communities rise and fall on the behaviors of groups, not just of individuals. Communities exist because of a responsibility to one another.
I cannot compromise my morality on such an issue, because I will face God if I do. I would accept the moral low road, but I would not just lose my integrity but my soul. Integrity without an eternal reckoning can be easily compromised to create a political common ground. If there is no eternity and I die with less integrity, then so what?
But where does integrity come from? Moral high ground. Where does moral high ground come from? God. When we are left to determine our own morality . . . well just look around at what has happened in this nation since we removed God from our schools.
Those who believe that a woman should have a right to freedom from a baby that she does not desire believe that is their moral high ground. They feel that to compromise those principles would result in their compromising their morality and their sense of right and wrong. Different standards, but the same intense stand.
Folks can negotiate deals and prices, but they cannot negotiate their principles and continue to have self-respect. There was no moral high ground in the South in the Civil War. Even though churches in the Bible Belt justified slavery or turned their eyes away, they eventually determined that slavery is a violation of God’s will. That is why cries that “the South will rise again” never included the reestablishment of slavery.
Roe v. Wade has not brought Bible believers to their “senses.” It created a rift that caused believers to trust and respect their government and their Supreme Court less. That distrust has not given way to moral high ground like with post-war slavery, because it is not high ground.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
