Grace for the Day: One religion out of so many

You hold your religious beliefs quite close to your heart. They ground you and give you purpose and hope beyond this life. Your faith is the anchor of your soul. There is a saboteur who does not want you to reject your beliefs, he just wants to alter them enough so that you are sure and secure, but misguided. He does not want you to directly serve him, he just wants to foil you in your attempts to serve God. He does not win by converting you, he wins by diverting you. If he can get you off track, he can get you without you even acknowledging him. If you think everything is okay, it is all the better because your alarms of danger will not sound.
One of Satan’s most effective strategies is to make finding the truth seem exceedingly difficult. For every teaching that emanates from God, Satan makes dozens of counterfeit forgeries. I once found a rare souvenir signed by a musician whose works I loved. With the signed piece of artwork there was also a certificate of authenticity. Just to be sure, I contacted the organization that authenticated the art. They researched their records and discovered that they had never authenticated the piece in question. Not only was the artwork a forgery, but the letter of authentication was also a forgery. How insidious, yet from the perspective of the forger, how crafty.
When I was in college I worked for a time in the warehouse at Proctor and Gamble. I loaded and unloaded the variety of products that were manufactured by P&G. I was amazed at how many assorted brands of laundry soap they manufactured. Once, while in the grocery store, I conducted a private survey and checked the backs of all the detergent brands and discovered that most of them were manufactured by Proctor and Gamble. It seemed that their marketing strategy was to fill the store shelves with differing brands, so that their own brands competed with each other. It did not matter whether you chose Tide, Oxydol, or Duz (a bargain brand), you were buying P&G. Satan uses the same approach. Jesus establishes a church and Satan floods the market with look a-likes that are not the genuine article. It does not matter which church you choose, if it is not the one that Jesus founded Satan wins.
The next way Satan diverts people is to spread the propaganda that all churches are the same, that it does not matter where you worship, just that you worship. Once people believe that they stop being concerned about the vast differences among churches. Jesus warned: Yet a time is coming and has now come when the true worshipers will worship the Father in spirit and truth, for they are the kind of worshipers the Father seeks. God is spirit, and his worshipers must worship in spirit and in truth (John 4:23-24)."
Jesus differentiated true worshipers from (false) worshipers. There are those who worship God, even every Sunday, but do not do so according to spirit and truth. They are not true worshipers, very possibly because Satan has diverted them with his market-flooding influences. "It will be sad when they learn that they worship me in vain; their teachings are but rules taught by men (Matt 15:9)." The next diversion that Satan uses is to convince you that Jesus is not talking about you, but about “those other people.” Regardless of the intent of your heart, the substance of your obedience must result from your continuous pursuit of truth. Complacency is the enemy of those who hunger and thirst after righteousness.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
