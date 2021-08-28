Grace for the Day: Only one path to happiness and mental health

When God created Adam, the prototypical man, he formed him of the dust of the earth and then breathed into him the “breath of life.” In Hebrew and in Greek (the languages of the Old and New Testaments, respectively) breath and spirit are the same concept, and they are both translated from the same word.
Before man had a consciousness, and certainly before he had self-consciousness, he was filled with the spirit of God. That spirit gave him life and animated dirt into a human. Into this spiritual being was added gender, psychology, personality, intelligence and all of the aspects necessary to complete a human. Each of those facets of a person must intersect and complement one another in order for this spirit-based human to find peace. Any conflict among those facets will result in inner turmoil, or in the words of modern psychology: anxiety and depression.
A spinal cord that gets out of alignment puts undue stress on various vertebrae creating pain and discomfort. Increased misalignment can lead to damage to the nerves inside the cord, leading to paralysis or even death. When your world view does not align with your fundamental beliefs or your psychological orientation then your result is inner conflict, and often ominous feelings that something is wrong, even though you cannot identify the source.
Every culture and civilization throughout history has worshipped something. Whether it was offering food or virgins to the volcano to appease its wrath, the litany of gods worshiped by the ancient Egyptians, or the multiple gods of the Greeks and Romans, humans obviously worship. What you worship is what you dedicate yourself to, what you serve. Some serve power, wealth, sex or drugs (a particularly demanding god) but everyone serves something or someone. From this we can infer that mankind has an intuitive desire/need for worship (service). That desire was breathed into Adam by God and has been passed down to every human who descended from him. It is as if God’s spirit is imprinted on our DNA.
Since that spiritual facet is fundamental to how we were created and thus who we are, any misalignment of your other facets with that foundational one will lead you to internal conflict and emotional and psychological pain. Just as the spine out of alignment registers increasing pain in order to draw our attention to the crisis, our spirit cries out when we do not have internal peace.
You can deny it or medicate it into temporary numbness, thus creating a god who will master you mercilessly through addiction. You can exercise, sleep too much (a form of avoidance), try to eat it away (emotional eating), chant, perform yoga, or pursue any manner of mind-numbing distractions, but you will always return to the emotional pain. These are all like alcohol or drugs, they dull the pain temporarily but you must finally return to it, now with the added consequences of the dependence.
If you have ever considered seeing a counselor for feelings of anxiety or depression, but you do not know even how to vocalize your feelings, consider your spiritual alignment first. It is the foundation upon which the rest of your being rests. It is amazing how your spiritual alignment will automatically adjust your psychological and emotional alignments to bring you into harmony thus eliminating your pain, depression, anxiety or just those feelings of purposelessness and emotional lethargy. You were created as a spiritual (and eternal) being and that is the foundation for good metal health and inner peace.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.