Grace for the Day: Only workable path to American wealth redistribution

There was a time in American culture in which opulence was considered respectable and worthy of honor. After two world wars and a Great Depression, an economic renaissance developed in this country that promised opportunity and potential wealth for everyone.
In 1952, The Power of Positive Thinking was published and it capsulated the thinking of the times. There were no limits to what humans could achieve if they just set their goals high enough. We regaled in stories of poor immigrants who through vision and hard work built business empires. They were the poster children for American success, and they were folks to be emulated and copied.
Even wasteful opulence was considered an exclamation point on the examples of the gospel of success. The guru who could light his cigar with a hundred-dollar bill was neither in-your-face cocky nor ashamed, it just demonstrated that he was in the higher echelon of the successful. Folks clamored to follow his example and to enjoy similar wealth. He was a hero. This all occurred within a world view of unlimited resources and limitless potential.
The last couple of generations have not experienced such utopian-inspired potential and opportunities. They have seen resources dwindle as the scarcity of fossil fuels, breathable air, and even clean water placed heavy restrictions on potential and possibility. They graduated from college with the promise of unlimited job opportunities and found it was not only the basis of heavy debt, but that it opened few if any doors. Even the planet itself was being scorched by global warming and human depletion. Resources are deemed as limited, so humans are in competition for an ever-decreasing supply.
What was once considered success, with its opulent celebration, is now considered hoarding of limited resources for one’s selfish use. Rather than being heralded as pioneers for their space flights, Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are being criticized for their wanton waste of resources that should have been shared with others. Since resources are viewed as limited and scarce, burning them on fantasy trips is viewed as not merely selfish and culturally insensitive, but as cruel to those who will not receive potential blessings from those resources. Private ownership of wealth is no longer viewed as private, but rather as the moral theft of resources that should have been publicly shared.
Jesus was neither a capitalist nor a socialist. He could have been wealthy. He could have amassed great wealth and redistributed it as he went from town to town, equalizing opportunity. Jesus personally chose poverty.
Jesus did teach against envy (wanting what someone else has), and against ignoring the plight of those folks who societies inevitably abuse and overlook. If the Golden Rule were truly considered gold, then resources would be freely redistributed by the stewards of those resources. Such redistribution would not come at the heavy hand of governmental force, which brings about resentment and rebellious reaction, especially among those who hold freedom as their most important possession.
Modern social warriors want wealth to be equalized by force. That is taking by force. For folks to care about those less fortunate, the motive must be love. Love responds with giving and giving will always outdo taking, because only giving is the true expression of love.
Robin Hood, who took from the rich to give to the poor, was a folk hero even though he redistributed wealth by being a thief and a lawbreaker. Such “heroes” normally end up on the gallows. It is very difficult for capitalists to really give because amassing is the root of capitalism.
It is difficult for socialists to truly give because they perceive their advocacy as their gift, expect others to answer their call to actual sacrifice.
Jesus set the bar for giving: “Freely you have received, freely give.” In Christ we understand that we have nothing because we gave it all to him, and so to give is normal because it is not ours to control. Only Jesus can motivate such an attitude of freely sharing.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.