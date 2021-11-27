Grace for the Day: Peace, when there is no peace

A corporate CEO with a very high-pressure career commissioned artists to paint a picture depicting peace. Although his office had windows, all they revealed was a stressful city filled with stressed-out people rushing from one stress environment to another. The picture would allow him to focus on calm amid the daily storms. Several artists accepted the challenge knowing that only one of their paintings would be chosen. The winning portrait would receive a substantial commission.
After a couple of months the CEO hosted a reception at which each of the compositions was revealed. He walked from canvas to canvas which depicted idyllic scenes of tranquility. Some depicted mountain lakes with snow-covered peaks reflected in the still water. Others revealed rustic cabins in lush forests with smoke meandering upward from stone chimneys. There were paintings of hammocks lashed to trees beside crystal clear beaches. There was one painting at which he stopped and stared for much longer than any of the others. Eventually it was to that picture that he returned, declaring it the winner. The winning painting depicted violent river rapids cascading over torrential waterfalls. On the bank of the river, just beside the edge of the waterfall, a tree extended one of its branches out over the flood. On the branch sat a nest in which a mother bird nestled her babies under her wings.
Tranquility is often confused with peace. Years ago folks experiencing great anxiety were given “tranquilizers” to induce a state of tranquility. It was tranquility forcibly gained. There was no real peace because the brain was sedated to prevent it from processing reality.
Tranquilizers are like mountain lakes, ocean beaches, or forest cabins: they represent escape. Peace is not the absence of stress; peace is the presence of God in the midst of stress. The baby birds were not safe because they were away from harm; they were safe because their mother protected them from harm. Jesus was able to sleep in a boat in the middle of a storm while all the other inhabitants feared for their lives. They woke him claiming that they were about to die. They failed to understand who was in the boat with them: LIFE.
Once awakened from peaceful sleep Jesus rebuked the winds and the waves. They immediately calmed. Scripture states that his disciples were even frightened by that show of power. Jesus then rebuked them by asking, “Why are you timid, you men of little faith?” He confronted their timidity in the presence of a stressful storm. With a full faith they could have been not only un-in-timid-ated but they could be bold, or at least peaceful enough to sleep. If this scene could have been captured by an artist, it would have been an even greater picture of peace than the mother bird and her hatchlings. In order to picture that, though, the artist would have had to paint what the men in the boat should have demonstrated, not what they actually expressed.
If you can reduce the stressors in your life, by all means go for it. Do not believe that peace will come with reduced stress. Do not believe that peace will come from eliminated stress (an impossible reality in a fallen world). Do not seek the avoidant runaway of a mountain lake or an idyllic ocean, but rather, seek a savior who is already standing right beside you. Seek him in spirit and in faith. He is already in your boat. If even the winds and the waves obey him, what can he do to the stressors in your life? Defeat them, no. Empower you to overcome them, yes. God does not want you weakened and passive through avoidance, he wants you empowered and emboldened by overcoming. That is what Jesus did in the storm and at the cross.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
