Grace for the Day: People who purposefully harm others

If you push the button to lower the window in your car and nothing happens, you infer that there is something wrong with the circuit. It could be the switch, the motor, the linkage, the fuse, a relay, the wiring, or a sensor. Unless you plan to repair your window yourself, it should not matter to you which part is not working, you just want it repaired. You depend on the repair technician to determine the why.
There are people whose empathy circuit does not function. They can hurt people and feel not one gram of remorse. These people are often diagnosed as psychopathic, sociopathic, antisocial, or narcissistic. It is important to accept the reality without understanding the why. The service technicians of human psychological circuitry are even confounded by the cause of a dead empathy circuit.
Unless you are going to try to treat such folks, it is best to leave that to the professionals while you focus your energies on how not to be hurt by people who can harm you with zero remorse. You cannot change a vampire, but you can make it extremely difficult for him to access your neck. If you focus on rescuing the vampire, your neck will be left vulnerable and accessible, since saving the vampire means that you must maintain proximity to him.
It is estimated that as many as one out of 10 people have significant antisocial tendencies. That means that one out of 10 people can hurt you to varying degrees without empathy. The most extreme of them could kill you with no remorse. That may be the reason that people focus on the why question.
I am continually amazed that folks marvel at sociopathy: “How can someone do something like that?” “What she said was so cruel and she did not even bat an eye.” People marvel at what they perceive to be impossible. There is enough evidence of sociopathy in the news every day that it should be accepted not only as a real part of modern life, but as a possibly occurrence in your life.
If you marvel that some people have no empathy, then you will be surprised when confronted with it. That does not mean living in fear, it means living with the confidence that comes from being prepared. When you live expecting the possibility that you may be confronted with sociopathy, then you will be motivated to learn defensive strategies to ensure that you are not harmed by someone who does not care if they harm you. Thus, rather than asking, “How can someone do something like that?” the more appropriate question might be, “Wow, if someone can do that what worse things might they be capable of?” You have then set yourself on alert.
Since I am still confronted with “How can someone do something like that?” questions, I believe that many folks simply live in denial. They project goodness onto everyone because the illusion makes life easier and more relaxing. The possibility of random acts of evil suggest that life can be chaotic and that undermines your illusion of safety and predictability.
You insure your cars, homes, and health for similar random acts, so you accept the reality of some chaos. Preparing yourself to deal with pathology when it confronts you is much like insurance. It allows you to live in peace in a real, messy, disruptive world, because you have the assurance that you can deal with random events when they occur. If they never occur, then great, since we buy insurance hoping to never have to file a claim. In buying the insurance we are paying to have peace of mind in case a negative event occurs.
I am developing training for school children that will help them learn to deal with the negative, destructive people in their lives. Every school child knows multiple bullies, manipulators, abusers, intimidators, and the like. What they lack is the security of knowing how to deal with them in a constructive, effective, and decisive way. Stay tuned for more on this in upcoming articles.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
