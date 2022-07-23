Grace for the Day: Prayer seems like emotional venting

There is a difference between praying to feel better and praying to be better. Because you are dependent on God, you find yourself asking him for things, and casting your cares upon him. You spend much time sharing your burdens with him, even as he has instructed you to do. When you speak to God and share your troubles with him you immediately feel better.
Sometimes it helps to talk about our problems because it allows us to reduce the pressure we feel. That is why talking about problems is called venting. The benefit that we receive from venting is temporary however, because rather than dealing with the underlying problem, venting merely reduces the build-up of anxiety. This can create a cycle of anxiety build-up, immediate anxiety reduction (venting), followed by a return to anxiety build-up.
The cycle is like that of a pressure cooker, which builds up pressure, triggers a relief valve letting off steam, followed by a pressure build-up followed by a let-off of steam. The cycle will repeat while there continues to be water in the pot and fire down below. To permanently relieve the pressure, the fire under the pot, the source of pressure-building, must be extinguished. If you find yourself praying about the same challenges incessantly, you are most probably utilizing prayer to vent. I have worked with people I have counseled who were quite content to vent from counseling appointment to appointment while resisting my attempts to address the source of their stress. They were satisfied to receive just enough symptom (anxiety) reduction to make it through the week until the next session.
The therapeutic benefit of prayer is not its main purpose. It is that prayer-as-therapy misunderstanding about prayer that led Karl Marx to call religion “the opiate of the people.” If one prayed to a rock, a mythical god, or a crystal she would receive the same therapeutic, although placebo, effect if she believes that the object of her prayer has power. There is no difference unless God has power to answer prayer and to change us through prayer.
We do not pray to feel better, although that is a side blessing of prayer. We pray to be changed and for God to change the environment around us. Thus, the power of prayer is connected to the level of our faith. James warned about praying while not believing. He called such a person unstable and double-minded. It is our confidence that God is at work in our lives and in our world that motivates us to intervene on behalf of the situations and people in our lives who need assistance that only God can provide.
If you find yourself praying over the same things perpetually, first consider whether you are venting to God while expecting the situation to continue unchanged. If that is the case, then you are using God as an opiate, which gives fodder to Marx’s argument against religion. If you are continually praying the same things to God, check to see whether you are praying about areas in which you need to continually grow and develop. If that is the case then you should be able to look to your past and see the growth that God has created in you, even as you press on to greater development.
That is a positive continual prayer. If you are praying about the same thing consistently and you see no progress, check to see if what you are praying about relates to sin in your life. Much of what drives us to seek God’s intervention are the negative consequences of sin we harbor and maintain. The best way to feel great and eliminate so many of the challenges that you face is to seek God’s empowerment over the sin that brings with it anger, guilt, envy, self-loathing, etc. Maintaining sin while asking God to remove the negative consequences thereof places him in the role of enabling our sin. The power of prayer is that it unleashes the potential of the most powerful force in the world, Almighty God.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.