Canceling others is a marvelous practice when it is undertaken within the spirit and motive of its creator, God. Like a cancer, dangerous people must be removed from healthy people in order to prevent the spread of the disease.
Social ostracism, the process of canceling, is usually initiated by someone who believes another person’s, or group of persons’, ideas or practices are harmful to the community. In a culture of relativism, in which there is no objective right or wrong, the definition of harmful becomes quite subjective, leading to a battle of who should cancel whom. Therefore, canceling another person or group can lead to division and cultural war since any subjective stand (perspective) can be rejected by those in opposition.
Almost every case of modern media cancelation has become controversial, thus undermining the successful accomplishment of the goal of canceling folks in the first place. It is hard to get rid of (socially ostracize) a voice that is being defended by other voices.
God created cancel culture in order to bring the folks he loves to repentance, not in order to write them off. Social isolation is the cruelest form of hatred if the goal is to merely get rid of a person. The prison system’s solitary confinement can lead folks to insanity if it is extended long enough. Even loners do not do well when cut off from all social interaction.
To cancel someone, the way it is used in current culture, means to bring them to a point at which they no longer publicly exist. When you cancel an Amazon order, you reset reality to the place in which the order never existed. It is removed from all databases. A person who truly loves people would never want to send a human being to solitary confinement for the rest of their lives, even over a very important ideological difference. Censure them, sure, but cancel them, no. God cancels people for brief amounts of time in order to change them, to reconcile them to him, because he loves them. He longs, with all his heart, to prevent us from experiencing the eternal solitary confinement of hell, which means separation from him forever.
Humans do not practice canceling very well. That is why God warned us not to judge one another. Canceling is the severest form of judgment. Jesus taught that in the same way that we judge one another we will be judged by God.
When a mob brought a woman caught in adultery to Jesus they demanded that he stone her, permanent cancelation. According to Jewish law, they had her dead to rights. Jesus told them that whoever had no sin could cast the first stone. He didn’t say whoever had not committed adultery, but who had not sinned.
The only person who is safe to cancel another is someone who has not ever taken a wrong stand or done a wrong thing. It does not matter that you have never committed the egregious misdeed for which you attempt to cancel (judge) another, you are equally guilty if anything you have ever done was wrong. In the way you deal with other’s misdeeds is the same standard that God will use to judge yours. You can survive being mistreated by others, but you will not survive being canceled by God for eternity. As the old adage goes: for every finger you point at another, three fingers are pointed at you . . . from the very same hand. The only platform from which to safely judge (cancel) another is your own perfection.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist.
