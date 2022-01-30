Grace for the Day: Read the label

In the canned vegetable aisle at the grocery store, every type of vegetable is packed in the very same type of can, be it a small one or a #10 can. Were a vandal to break into the store and remove all the cans’ labels, there is no way a shopper could know what is inside. The label differentiates the contents in what would otherwise be identical cans. The label is important in a world of uniformity. Expressed in a unique way, the labels denominate (name) what is inside.
Most church buildings look quite similar and can be identified as church buildings even without markings on the outside. When you see a building that has the obvious architecture of a church, you automatically look for the sign that identifies what kind of church it is. To limit this discussion to Christian churches, in like manner you would look for a sign that identifies what kind of Christian church it is. Scripture identifies one church. When church is used in the plural, it refers to what we would call congregations. There are multiple congregations of the one church. There was no notion of competing denominations in the first century church, but one church that had “branches” (congregations) with the same label in various geographic locations.
The church at Corinth and the church at Ephesus were the same church, simply different congregations of that church. Merchant’s Bank has branches in many cities, but they are all part of one bank. If you hold an account in Merchant’s Bank, you can perform any banking activity in any one of their branches just as if it was your home branch. Your same account will be recognized in every branch.
It would be very confusing if Merchant’s Bank labeled their branches differently in different towns. If you have a checking account at Merchant’s Bank and you drove to another city and you could not find a Merchant’s Bank, you would think that you were out of luck. If Merchant’s Bank had a branch in that town but called it Businessman’s Bank, you would not know that your account would be recognized there. Banks work hard to gain recognition and one of the key features of a bank is accessibility to your account regardless of where you are. There would be no reason, except self-destructive ones, for a bank to change names of its branches. It would end up in competition with itself. When a bank buys another bank, the first thing they do is change the name to conform to that of the new owner.
Imagine the plight of someone who had no religious history but who decided one day that she needed to get herself and her children into a church. Where should she turn? How should she decide where to attend? With 40,000 choices, does it matter which one she attends? If they are all branches of the same one church, then they should be identifiable as such.
How do you determine what is inside the vegetable can? Read the label. How do you determine what is inside yet another similar looking church building? To begin, you read the sign that identifies what (who) is inside. If they are all equivalent, surely they would not name them different names (denominations), which would only mislead the person who is from out of town or who is just beginning their search for the church. If they are all equivalent, like branches of the same bank, then it would be downright Satanic to introduce identity confusion into what is a life-or-death search.
Satan wants folks confused. He wants them to give up the search for the one church Jesus died for because of the plethora of signs and labels. Is there importance in a name? Adolph was once a common name, but not anymore.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.