Grace for the Day: Religious coexistence in a divided world

You may have seen the “coexist” bumper sticker that spells out the word using symbols from various religions. It came on the scene in about 2000, from a Polish designer who entered it into a graphics contest. It was created in response to the rising war of the west with Iraq and Iran, which for many was the first time that Islam broke into their consciousness. Since those countries were led by Muslim religious figures, the war was considered to be a war between religions.
The original design was made into a bumper sticker, though not by the designer, that has gone through many mutations in design, style, and religions represented. The theme fit in quite well with the growing idea of inclusion, globalization, and acceptance of everyone no matter their differences.
It is really a very romantic notion no matter how utopian and idealistic it is. “Can’t we all just get along?” “All we are saying is give peace a chance.” There is a hippie, child-like naiveté in such overly simplified panacea statements. Is it possible though?The God of the Bible, both Jewish and Christian, claims to be the only God. He forbids any of his followers from giving credence to any other God. To the God of the Bible, acknowledging other gods, much less actually worshipping them, is idolatry, and idolatry in Jewish religion was punishable by death. Under Jewish law, any Israelite who upheld or practiced “coexistence” was branded an idolater and stoned. The Jewish God referred to himself as a jealous God.
"You shall have no other gods before Me. 4 "You shall not make for yourself an idol, or any likeness of what is in heaven above or on the earth beneath or in the water under the earth. 5 You shall not worship them or serve them; for I, the Lord your God, am a jealous God, visiting the iniquity of the fathers on the children, on the third and the fourth generations of those who hate Me, 6 but showing lovingkindness to thousands, to those who love Me and keep My commandments (Ex 20:3-6).
If the Bible is true and God is God, then what about the coexist bumper stickers? Simply stated, they encourage idolatry. The sticker not only acknowledges other gods, but it encourages the reader to hold all religions and all gods in equal esteem.
The jealous God of the Bible must share the stage with any other gods that humans create, regardless of the fact that they do not exist. In a “coexist” realm it would be at the very least rude to suggest that anyone should give up allegiance to their god and swap it for another, yet that is exactly what Paul taught on Mars Hill (Acts 17:22). Among the altars erected to honor many gods, Paul spoke about the one God who all men must worship in order to be saved.
Peeling the backing off the sticker and placing it on the bumper of one’s car is the easiest of tasks. It is also profoundly dangerous, for the warning that God gave Israel is that he would visit the sins of the father upon his children for generations to come. That sticker will hurt your children.
The motive is easy to understand from an outsider’s perspective. Proponents of religions don’t get along, and wars have even been waged because of religious clashes. Many have been killed in the name of religion. Religious people can be quite insistent when it comes to drafting laws that they demand must reflect the teachings of their religion. From the outsider’s perspective, if everyone would just settle down, embrace their religion, and allow others to embrace theirs, the world would be a better place. The mistake made in such reasoning is that it begins with human perspective and wish. The only way to find truth is to seek and accept truth that is outside the ability of man to determine: "I am the way, the truth, and the life . . .”
If we begin with God, then we find out what is real, and if we adjust our thinking and desires to be consistent with that truth, there would be only one religion. We could then coexist in peace, because there would be no idolatry to divide people into competing ideologies.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
