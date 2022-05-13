The first casualty of war is truth. What results is propaganda. Russia has accused the United States of using rhetoric to inflame the world against Russia. They have accused the U.S. of Russophobia. They have threatened that they have the power to “put the United States in its place.”
Each side is trying to define what it will consider an act of war, which would then introduce the world to its third world war. The Kremlin has warned that for the United States to help Ukraine defend its own airspace, to which Russia itself has no right, would be an act of war. Russia could easily define the American charges of war crimes levied against Russia as an act of war.
It is all subjective. Each nation defines for itself what constitutes an act of war and then it tries to impose it on the other one. Without an objective, agreed upon standard for what constitutes an act of war, either nation can provoke the other to war by merely defining war crimes in a very broad and illogical way.
Could Russia not define financially supporting its enemy as an act of war? Could they threaten that if the United States sends one more dollar to Ukraine to arm its military to kill Russians that would constitute an act of war? What if they established a 500-mile perimeter around Ukraine and forbade any other nation to enter that space as an act of war? What would stop them?
I think we would all agree that such provocations to war would be wrong. A nation cannot arbitrarily determine what becomes an act of war against it, not if it is trying to justify that war to reasonable people in other nations. If the nation does not care what the world thinks, then such subjective definitions can only be “right” for the survivor of the inevitable war: might makes right.
There is a cultural war taking place in this country that is being fought by those same rules. I determine when you have abused me, called me by my self-defined “wrong” gender pronouns, made undesired sexual/romantic advances, or used words that made me feel unsafe.
If you violate any of my subjective, self-defined acts of war, I will consider that a declaration of war and I will try to erase you, have you fired, or use violence to prevent you from speaking or profiting. Oh, and on top of that, I am not going to tell you what those acts of war are until you have violated them. If Russia used such subjective definitions of acts of war as is being used in our own country, war would be inevitable. So, can a culture war be avoided?
When this nation declared war on God and morality there resulted a plethora of unintended consequences. One of those consequences is the inability to define morality, which is basically rules by which people treat one another. Not only does God define objective morality, but he also provides the motivation to submit to those definitions, even when they extract a personal cost.
If there is no policeman around, why should I stop at a stop sign or not steal your possessions? Any justification other than respecting the sovereignty of God is subjective and utopian. Because it is the nice or neighborly thing to do? Who defines that? You? Me? Will you accept my definition? Why should I accept yours? German officials who were tried for war crimes after World War II basically held that as a sovereign nation Germany had the right to rule its own subjects without intrusion by outside governments. In other words, “What gives you (allies) the right to judge our nation?”
The answer they were given is that there is a higher power that is not subject to the arbitrary rules of human governments. The judges appealed to the law of God as the basis upon which they could try acts of war. Those who were convicted were hanged. There is therefore another unintended consequence of rejecting God in this Culture: we could not make such an appeal today.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
