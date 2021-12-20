Grace for the Day: Say what you mean, mean what you say

There is a billboard beside the turnpike leading to Tulsa that presents a simple statement: “Imagine being evicted because of who you love.”
I cannot imagine anyone being evicted because they love. Who might someone love that is so loathed that eviction would be necessitated? Hitler? Stalin? The IRS? Would rational minds desire to censor, cancel, or make homeless someone simply because of whom they loved? Is not love the highest emotion, and does not everyone need love? If we are to love our enemies, how evil would a recipient of love need to be to punish anyone that loved them. Maybe certain persons should not be encouraged or supported in their lifestyles, but should any person never be loved? Are enough loving people being evicted that the problem warrants a billboard on a major turnpike? Is there a pandemic of loving the wrong people and being persecuted for it?
The problem is not the love or the object of that love. Love is used as a euphemism. A euphemism is a word that is utilized to soften the impact of a message, usually a negative one. “Collateral damage” is a euphemism used to describe innocent people killed in war. “Freedom fighter” and “terrorist” are opposite euphemisms for the same character, employed by those who either support or oppose the warrior.
In this case, love is used as a euphemism for sex. Love and sex, which ideally are associated, are not the same concept. It is difficult to imagine anyone being evicted for loving someone, anyone, but that is not the case for a sexual relationship. It is not difficult at all to imagine a person being evicted for incest or child sexual abuse. None would tolerate a blessing, in either of these situations, for a perpetrator who used the euphemism of love for sex: “Why would I be evicted for loving my sister?” Such a one would not be evicted because of love, but because of an illegal and immoral sexual relationship.
No one should be evicted for loving others, but immoral and illegal activity paraded as love is merely hiding reality with word games, hence euphemism. Further, the distinction between immoral and illegal create a moral minefield for a homeowner (landlord) who is trying to honor God.
God defines what is moral and immoral, and courts determine what is legal and illegal. Courts cannot determine immorality, as demonstrated by the progressive legalization of drugs, gambling, and cohabiting. Sin is legal in America! Laws legalizing the relationship between unmarried people living together as husband and wife changes nothing about the morality of such. In fact the word immorality is utilized in Scripture most often concerning sexual sins (fornication).
What has always been immoral in the eyes of God used to be illegal in the United States, since this nation was founded based on immense respect for his authority. As we have left God, we have created an ever-increasing divide between immoral and illegal that has put the unity of this nation at risk.
A God-fearing landlord must now decide to follow the law or to follow the morality of God in choosing whether to aid and abet folks who are living in defiance of what God expects, while being encouraged by the nation’s governors (and judges) to continue in their immorality.
In the face of this increasing chasm that used to not exist when God’s laws and America’s laws were parallel, let us never confuse nor ever forget that love and sex are not the same notion, and that euphemisms are utilized for the very purpose of softening the impact of what is already conceded to be a negative or evil concept. The fact that a euphemism is employed demonstrates the attempt to avoid being open and honest. If the billboard were straightforward: “Imagine people being evicted because of who they have sex with.”
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
