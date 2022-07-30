Grace for the Day: The cost of free grace

The definition of God’s grace utilized most often is unmerited favor. The simplest definition is gift. Grace is a gift from God. It is a simple statement which is profound to the degree that we easily miss its import. It does not help that we use the term in a variety of ways that diminish its use as a quality attributed to God.
We speak of someone moving with grace (poise). We might grace (embellish) a Christmas tree with garnish. A gracious (kind) host is one who extends great hospitality to guests. To stay in someone’s good graces means to maintain approval. A grace period is a temporary exemption or reprieve; credit card companies offer grace periods during which they do not charge interest. Humor can be a saving grace that turns a negative situation into a positive one. “Your Grace” is a title of address for a king or archbishop. A short prayer offered before a meal is called grace. To accept advice with grace is to be courteous and considerate. Although this is not an exhaustive list, it does demonstrate how exhausting it is to define a simple but overworked word: grace.
Returning to the most utilized definition to define God’s grace, unmerited favor, we find words once again strained. What is your favorite flavor of ice cream? “Do me a favor.” You might vie for the favor of a loved one. One can turn down a scholarship in favor of playing in the NFL. If the judge rules in my favor, that means I won the case.
I could argue that if I receive God’s (unmerited) favor then I must be his favorite. Or at the very least I am a part of a remnant consisted of his favorites. Unmerited means that the favor is not based on my merit. If grace is my merit, then I have earned it. Grace then becomes my merit badge. It would be wages, not a gift.
Since “none is righteous, no not one,” then grace can never be merited, so to call grace unmerited is unnecessary and redundant. The very nature of grace is that it is unmerited. For me to receive grace required that Jesus be crucified for my sins. He is the only one who merited or earned my salvation. God, through his mercy, which emanates from his love, offers to every human being the free (to the receiver) gift of righteousness, redemption, forgiveness of sins, and the hope of eternal salvation. This free gift is far from free. It cost Jesus not only the torture and death surrounding the cross, but even worse: he who knew no sin became sin therein. He had to become the thing that he hated most, which he had lived his life avoiding, to purchase my “free” grace. To even need to suggest that that grace is unmerited diminishes the cross. It cannot be merited, except by Jesus only.
As if that grace were not enough, God offers us other grace as well. Onto those whom God bestows his saving grace, through the indwelling Holy Spirit (another gift), he bestows upon us spiritual gifts. These spiritual gifts (graces) empower us to do things in service to others. Some receive the gift (grace) of preaching, some of teaching, some of evangelism, others of administration, and so on. In a beautiful demonstration of inclusion, God who has gifted us with salvation which we do not deserve, has gifted us with abilities to serve others who do not deserve that service.
Like God, we do not serve others with our spiritual gifts because they appreciate or esteem our service to them, and in fact they may be appalled by it, but because God gifts us. He gifted us and then gifted us again to offer gifts (service) to others that is unmerited, just as his grace is to us. We are gracious to our enemies because we are paying forward the grace we have received. We are only acting like God when the grace we offer to others is totally unmerited by them for by serving them, we are paying forward the grace God has extended to us.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
