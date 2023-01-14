Grace for the Day: The dark side of venting

One of the most prescribed coping techniques is venting. The notion of venting comes from the literal reduction of pressure that comes when steam is released into the atmosphere through a vent or valve. A boiler heading for an explosion is saved if some of the pressure is vented away.
When we talk about our feelings we often feel better, as if a load has been released from our backs (or minds). Nothing has changed, but we feel better temporarily because we relieved some emotional pressure. The problem with venting is that it is temporary relief and it does not address the underlying problem that is causing the boiler to overheat in the first place.
It creates a cycle of pressure build, venting pressure for reduction and then pressure rebuilding. If we fail to open the vent even once, or if the vent fails to function, then the boiler will explode. It is a perilous dance with death. In what for Jesus was the most forgivable opportunity to vent, he chose silence:
"He was led like a sheep to the slaughter, and as a lamb before the shearer is silent, so he did not open his mouth. 33 In his humiliation he was deprived of justice. Who can speak of his descendants? For his life was taken from the earth" (Acts 8:32-33).
Why didn’t Jesus vent his frustration? He was deprived of justice and humiliated for no cause. Why did he choose silence? Was he stoic? The modern definition of a stoic mindset is “a person who can endure pain or hardship without showing their feelings or complaining.” A stoic projects quiet strength in the face of suffering.
This is not what Jesus did. Jesus submitted to the humiliation and the injustice because he had taken it upon himself. He did not believe that he deserved anything different. There is a sense of entitlement that accomplishes venting or complaining. What we are experiencing is beneath us so we do not deserve it, so we complain about our condition.
Jesus was not projecting humility, he was humble. The difference between being humble and being humiliated is who brings it about. If you humble me I am humiliated. If I humble myself you cannot humiliate me. The result is the same, the difference is in who brings it to bear.
"Who, being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God: 7 But made himself of no reputation, and took upon him the form of a servant, and was made in the likeness of men: 8 And being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross. 9 Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name." (Phil 2:6-9).
Venting (complaining) is a form of self-aggrandizement. I am complaining because this should not be happening to me. I deserve better. I am better than this. The behavior I have been subjected to is beneath me. It should happen to someone else, and I may have treated someone else this very same way in the past, but it should not happen to me.
Jesus asked God to forgive the very people who stood at the cross and mocked him. He took their abuse in order for them to not be destroyed by God. He took abuse so that no one else would have to. He chose to take abuse. He expected no other treatment. He was truly humble.
I deserve to be sent to hell for my sin. I do not deserve to be saved, much less treated with dignity. Except for the grace of God I am a leper and I expect to be treated that way. I act a fool when I expect to be treated as holy. When I am treated as I deserve it only affirms the grace of God who saved me even though I have nothing to boast about.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
