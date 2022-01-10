Grace for the Day: The God of global warming

The person who created the song owns the song. The one who created the telephone owned the telephone. There are numerous laws that govern the rights of creators to determine how others use their creations. There are even laws that protect the creators of ideas, intellectual property, even though that ownership is particularly difficult to establish. I authored a copyrighted book, which means that I own the rights to determine how and by whom the book can be copied.
Ownership follows creation just as surely as property rights follow the purchase of property. The world belongs to God by nature of the fact that he created it, intellectually and physically. He created all manner of innovative technology to bring the universe to fruition. He invented light, mass, gravity, space, water, atmosphere, and every other thing necessary to sustain life . . . which he also created in the process. As David described, “The earth is the Lord's, and everything in it, the world, and all who live in it (Ps 24:1). Why, then, do we call this planet “our planet”? Why have we taken such ownership of the planet that we feel that we must save the planet from humans, for whom God created it?
Jesus once told the story of a man who sent his son to check on his vineyard, a vineyard that hired vine growers managed. They beat up and killed the son because they had come to view the vineyard as their own. If squatters stay long enough in an abandoned property, they may soon believe that they have a right to occupancy. You have recently heard of folks who could not move into the house that they legally owned because the law was protecting the squatters who not only did not pay rent, but who had broken into the house illegally.
Since we have lived our whole lives on this planet, we believe it belongs to us. We talk about my world, my state, and my city. God created the world, owns the world by nature of having created it, and will destroy it one day because of what people have done here. While it is godly to be good stewards of this gift-on-loan from God we neither control nor can we save this planet. While I grant that humans may contribute to global warming, it is the height of arrogance to believe that we must save the planet that God created and owns.
Like the vine growers, we have stolen the vineyard from the owner. We have no right to be here (its use is a gift and a blessing) and its rightful owner will take it back one day. Scripture teaches that God is the creator and sustainer of all that exists. Just like we child-proof our homes, God has human-proofed the world. Even though we have believed that humans could destroy the earth through nuclear fusion or human-induced global warming, God has retained the right to destroy the earth as part of his final judgement. It will also be part of his final glorification by every human being, whose knees will bow on that great, last day.
Scripture teaches that he has appointed that day. In other words, God has made an appointment for the end of the world. While only he knows that day, we cannot speed it or delay it. God has not given to man the technology, resources, and capability to destroy what God created, which he owns, and which he sustains every single day. We are not as important as we think we are. On second thought, we may indeed be able to speed the day of the destruction of the planet, but not with the toys we play with, but by trying to steal the world that belongs to him who created it. At the end of the story of the vineyard, the owner destroyed all the vine growers who had rejected his ownership and killed his son.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
