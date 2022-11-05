Grace for the Day: The murderers of Jesus

The movie, "The Last Temptation of Christ," opened a firestorm of cultural finger pointing to assign the blame for his death. Were the Jews responsible for his crucifixion? Did the Romans kill him? It is a pressing question because crucifying the most loving and peaceful man who ever lived is a particularly heinous act of senseless killing. Jesus never hurt anyone, and for him to be not only killed but brutally tortured is unconscionable. The perpetrators are worthy of our anger and disgust.
You are probably getting ahead of me at this point, ready to submit that the sins of each of us are what put Jesus on the cross? That explains why he went to the cross, but it evades the question of who killed him or had him killed. The surprising answer is that God the Father had him killed. Surely, he took up our infirmities and carried our sorrows, yet we considered him stricken by God, smitten by him, and afflicted (Isa 53:4). Isaiah explains that God struck Jesus. For Jesus’ death to be an atonement for our sins, God had to accept his death as a sacrifice, not merely a murder.
God did not instruct Abraham to murder his son Isaac. He instructed him to sacrifice Isaac as an offering to God. They look the same to us. God also intervened when Abraham attempted to sacrifice Isaac, because the sacrifice was a test of Abraham’s faith. Isaac could not have atoned for Abraham’s sin. The sacrifice would not have accomplished anything except to show that Abraham was willing to obey God in everything.
If any or all of us offered Jesus as a sacrifice for our sins to God by killing him, we would not be forgiven of our sins. We cannot sanctify a sacrifice. God offered his own son as a sacrifice to atone for us while fulfilling God’s need for justice. God is the only one who could offer a sinless sacrifice for our sins, because we are sinners. Yet it was the Lord's will to crush him and cause him to suffer, and though the Lord makes his life a guilt offering, he will see his offspring and prolong his days, and the will of the Lord will prosper in his hand. (Isa 53:10).
It was because of us and for us that God “made his life a guilt offering.” The Jews and Romans were mere instruments just like those who administer the drugs or the electricity when the death penalty is exacted on criminals. The one who pulls the lever is not the one who had the prisoner killed, he is just the agent who carries out the decrees that those in power have enacted. This man was handed over to you by God's set purpose and foreknowledge; and you, with the help of wicked men, put him to death by nailing him to the cross (Acts 2:23-24). At Pentecost, Peter stated twice that it was we who crucified the Lord: "Therefore let all Israel be assured of this: God has made this Jesus, whom you crucified, both Lord and Christ" (Acts 2:36). We murdered Jesus, even as if we held the nails and hammer in our own hands. God sacrificed Jesus for our sins. He accredited our murder of Jesus as a sacrifice of his son for his wrath to be appeased and so that his mercy could be extended to us through grace.
Because each one of us rejected God and turned to sin, we rejected Jesus as our Messiah. There is no one righteous, not even one (Romans 3:10). There were no clean hands at the crucifixion of Jesus. Through our sin we gave assent to his rejection and crucifixion. God accepted that crucifixion as sacrifice and through our action of murdering him, God reached out to save us. It is the ultimate irony, and it shows the love, compassion, and mercy of God while also showing his wisdom, his power, and his control over everything in death and life. As we tried to destroy Jesus, the Messiah destroyed death once and for all.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
