Grace for the Day: The perfect court case

I must admit a weakness for true crime stories. I attribute part of that fascination to my attraction to psychology, striving to understanding the human mind and behaviors. I have watched court proceedings that seemed like a slam dunk once the prosecution presented the state’s case, only to vacillate once the defense began to punch holes in it.
There are often two defendants presented to the jury: the angel, as described by the defense and the monster presented by the prosecution. Since jury members do not know the defendant, they must determine which of those two characterizations, or more accurately, what blend of those two is the real person on trial. Sometimes there is just not enough information for the jury to make a definitive judgment, leaving them wondering if they did the right thing.
God is just. No one else is. While scripture attributes justice to God, many people consider that a negative concept. To them, it is the opposite of grace. Grace is God’s caring side and justice is his stern side. By setting them against one another we create a bi-polarized God.
This bias is understandable because our culture only dispatched justice against wrong doers. Our system of justice is a criminal justice system that brings criminal to justice (punishment). We do not typically bring innocent people to justice. There must be considerable evidence of guilt before prosecutors even file charges.
We do not randomly test people for innocence of crime like we do with drug testing. No one will come to your house and test you for criminality unless there is compelling evidence to do so. Subsequently, many often erroneously assumed that because you are charged you must be guilty, because there must be ample evidence. It is that notion that leads to the mob mentality of judging someone before trial. Justice actually means what is morally right or fair. To attribute fairness to God does not seem to have the same negative connotation to folks even though it is synonymous with justice. God never decides any case until he has all the facts, not just all the available facts, but all the facts. Since there is nothing that God cannot know, there can be no missing evidence in any of his judgments, including what is in the minds (thoughts, intentions, motives) of all involved.
Judgment Day should only concern you if you know that you are guilty of violating God’s will. If your sins have been washed by the blood of Jesus, there is no charge that the prosecutor (Satan) can levy against you. It is reassuring to know that there will be no technicalities, overlooked forms, falsified documents or lies. Your judgment will be completely fair. Therefore, Judgment Day, if you are found spotless because of the blood of Christ, could be called “Fairness Day,” because God will treat you with all fairness and will make no mistakes. Do not fear judgment unless toward God you, yourself, have not been truly fair.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
