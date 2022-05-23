Grace for the Day: The pushy God myth

Every day I get at least one email from some new company trying to sell me something. Since I have never heard of most of them, someone must have sold them my address. Every week I get text messages from unknown sources also trying to market to me. I have been offered extended warranties for my car hundreds of times.
Among other names, this is called push technology. It used to be that if you wanted to purchase something you had to exert the effort to seek it out. Now it seeks you out. Marketing is “pushed” to you through mail, email, texts, TV, and through most every website you visit. You do not seek it, but it finds you as you go about your day. The preponderance of it leaves most people irritated. Push marketing seems unavoidable.
The greater the push the more passive the recipient. I received two offers in the mail to refinance my house. The first one contained a questionnaire seeking information from me in order for the finance company to then offer me a quote for refinancing my home. The sheer amount of information I was expected to submit for a quote I had not sought frustrated me. It went into the trash.
The second refinance offer that I received two days later was impressive. It listed my home, my current mortgage, its balance, and finance percentage rate. It then offered me a lower rate for a refinance. They knew my income, debts, and credit rating (all easily accessible to them). They had done their homework. All they needed from me was a “yes.” I was impressed. They didn’t just push a generic offer; they pushed a turn-key loan. I would have had to do little. That was its benefit. I could refinance my house while being passive in the entire process. I marveled at how aggressive information technology and push marketing has become.
The more technology pushes, the more passive we become. It is exceedingly difficult to get information to a group of people because they are so inundated with information push that vital information gets lost in the din.
The most valuable information in the world is information associated with how one will spend eternity after death. While most Americans believe in life after death, very few investigate what will happen to them when they die. In a culture of push information, it simply does not occur to them that they need to seek that information.
It is almost counter-intuitive to understand that the most powerful being in the universe does not push this essential information to people. God did inspire the Bible to be written through prophets. He did utilize missionaries to carry it to all corners of the earth, but he will not bang down your door and demand that you read it. It is the most published book in history, but most volumes sit unread on coffee tables and on bookshelves in almost every American home. Jesus taught us to “ask and you will receive, seek and you shall find, knock and the door will be opened to you.”
The Bible brings not only information about where you will spend most of your existence (after death), but how to find “life in abundance” in the here and now. God has gone as far as he can to get the information to you without attempting to manipulate you. You are so used to having information pushed at you that you may have become passive and even complacent in seeking the information that you need to prepare for your eventuality. God will not push his will or his information at you. You would resent that, just like you resent spam emails and calls. That means that you must seek him as he seeks you. I hope our push culture has not dulled your desire to seek.
Stephen Parker has more than 25 years of experience as a minister and as a Marriage and Family Therapist. Reach Parker at fam4evr@sbcglobal.net.
